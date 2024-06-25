Enchanting Radhika

Vaishali Shadangule returned to Paris Fashion Week with a new showstopper and an extraordinary collection that demonstrates her love for desi fabrics. Radhika Apte, who turned muse for Vaishali, strode the ramp in a creation inspired by the sea.

No stranger to breathing new life into Indian weaves, the designer's showcase Satori was spectacular and gave a glimpse of 'how imaginative contemporary Indian handwoven textiles can be'.

Clad in head-to-toe in blue, Radhika's outfit -- was made with repurposed leftover material -- was an ode to the ocean.

IMAGE: Radhika's ensemble was a piece of art.

The choker on her neck drew inspiration from the 'intricate patterns of the Indian floral and fauna'.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Vaishali S Couture/Instagram

IMAGE: Vaishali has imaginatively brought elements of the sea, the waves and reminders of the wonderful creatures that live under the sea to life.

IMAGE: The designer hoped to give the audience an A-ha! moment by fusing draping and cording to create a complex yet beautiful silhouette.

IMAGE: Vaishali joined Radhika to thunderous applause.

IMAGE: Take a bow, you two, for creating magic on stage.