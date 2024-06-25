News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Enchanting Radhika

Enchanting Radhika

By REDIFF STYLE
June 25, 2024 16:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vaishali Shadangule returned to Paris Fashion Week with a new showstopper and an extraordinary collection that demonstrates her love for desi fabrics. Radhika Apte, who turned muse for Vaishali, strode the ramp in a creation inspired by the sea.

No stranger to breathing new life into Indian weaves, the designer's showcase Satori was spectacular and gave a glimpse of 'how imaginative contemporary Indian handwoven textiles can be'. 

Clad in head-to-toe in blue, Radhika's outfit -- was made with repurposed leftover material -- was an ode to the ocean. 

IMAGE: Radhika's ensemble was a piece of art.
The choker on her neck drew inspiration from the 'intricate patterns of the Indian floral and fauna'. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Vaishali S Couture/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Vaishali has imaginatively brought elements of the sea, the waves and reminders of the wonderful creatures that live under the sea to life. 

 

IMAGE:  The designer hoped to give the audience an A-ha! moment by fusing draping and cording to create a complex yet beautiful silhouette. 

 

IMAGE: Vaishali joined Radhika to thunderous applause.

 

IMAGE: Take a bow, you two, for creating magic on stage. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
When Vaishali S Brought Mermaids to Mumbai
When Vaishali S Brought Mermaids to Mumbai
Vaishali S creates history in Paris
Vaishali S creates history in Paris
Unapologetically Indian: Make Way For Vaishali S
Unapologetically Indian: Make Way For Vaishali S
Decide Jain's bail plea on July 9, no delays: SC to HC
Decide Jain's bail plea on July 9, no delays: SC to HC
Indian family houses take leap with new-found wealth
Indian family houses take leap with new-found wealth
Atishi's indefinite fast ends with hospitalisation
Atishi's indefinite fast ends with hospitalisation
Sensex breaches 78K for 1st time, Nifty @ record high
Sensex breaches 78K for 1st time, Nifty @ record high

More like this

How Designer Vaishali S Wooed Milan

How Designer Vaishali S Wooed Milan

The fashion outsider making waves in Milan and NYC

The fashion outsider making waves in Milan and NYC

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances