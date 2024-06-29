Who Is Photobombing Kareena?

Sara goes to New York... Ananya promotes her show... Kajol can't keep a straight face...
Kareena Kapoor shares pictures from her UK diaries and writes, 'For me it's the one with the photobomber.'
Guess who the photobomber is?
Husband Saif Ali Khan!
Karisma Kapoor comments, 'Best Photobomber.'
But hey, has Saif been photoshopped in this image?
Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are holidaying in New York, with mum Amrita Singh.
Tabu is gorgeous, isn't she?
Ananya Panday promotes her coming Web series, Call Me Bae.
Shriya Pilgaonkar shares a picture from her Los Angeles workation.
Kajol can't stop laughing: 'What started out as grace ended up being just me and my face.'
Kriti Sanon is ready to work out.
Nidhhi Agerwal makes black look hot.
'Because every good night deserves a good selfie,' says Sonali Bendre.
Shefali Shah shares a throwback picture.