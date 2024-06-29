News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Who Is Photobombing Kareena?

Who Is Photobombing Kareena?

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 29, 2024 13:27 IST
Sara goes to New York... Ananya promotes her show... Kajol can't keep a straight face...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor shares pictures from her UK diaries and writes, 'For me it's the one with the photobomber.'

Guess who the photobomber is?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Husband Saif Ali Khan!

Karisma Kapoor comments, 'Best Photobomber.'

But hey, has Saif been photoshopped in this image?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are holidaying in New York, with mum Amrita Singh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabu/Instagram

Tabu is gorgeous, isn't she?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday promotes her coming Web series, Call Me Bae.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar shares a picture from her Los Angeles workation.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol can't stop laughing: 'What started out as grace ended up being just me and my face.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon is ready to work out.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nidhhi Agerwal/Instagram

Nidhhi Agerwal makes black look hot.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

'Because every good night deserves a good selfie,' says Sonali Bendre.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shefali Shah/Instagram

Shefali Shah shares a throwback picture.

