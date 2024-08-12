Laila Majnu Makes History On Re-Release

It will create history by being the first ever film to do more business on re-release than during its original screening.

IMAGE: Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary in Laila Majnu.

In the trend of re-releases in the recent past, 2011's Rockstar has been the biggest box office success so far. It ran for weeks at select shows in the summer and brought in audiences across the country.

But this record could be broken by another re-release, Laila Majnu.

The romantic film, starring Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary, was a flop when it released in 2018. But its re-release saw a totally different fate despite arriving without any fanfare.

When it first released, the film saw a weekend of a mere Rs 1.80 crore (Rs 18 million) and folded up with a lifetime of just Rs 2.89 crore (Rs 28.9 million).

But its re-release last Friday in select screens in select cities saw an opening weekend of over Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million). It will comfortably cross Rs 3 crore (Rs 30 million) by the close of the first week.

This means it will create history by being the first ever film to do more business on re-release than during its original screening.

In fact, it could have enjoyed a bigger haul in the days to come but since the Independence Day releases -- Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa -- are arriving on Thursday, Laila Majnu's run will be curtailed.

But it may find resurgence once the euphoria around the Independence Day arrivals settle downs, resulting in yet another renewed interest in Laila Majnu. While it's a given that the film will end up having a lifetime of over Rs 5 crore (Rs 50 million), one waits to see if it covers a greater distance.

IMAGE: Vineet Kumar Singh in Ghuspaithiya.

Meanwhile, the other release of the week, Ghuspaithiya, starring Urvashi Rautela, Akshay Oberoi and Vineet Kumar Singh, struggled at the box office and did a business of under Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million).