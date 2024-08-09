Vaani's Sunshine Moment

Nidhhi's dreamy day... Taapsee goes gulaabi... Kirti promotes her show...
Vaani Kapoor ends the week on a sunny note.
Nidhhi Agerwal's 'dull day turns dreamy with some classy pictures clicked.'
Kriti Sanon watches you go through pictures of her Greek holiday.
Taapsee Pannu's sari tales continue, this time in gulaabi.
Kirti Kulhari dresses up to promote her new detective series Shekhar Home, streaming on JioCinema from August 14.
Shehnaaz Gill is 'just chilling in LA. Thanks to @airbnb for partnering with me.'
Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera bring their sons, Rayaan and Krishaang, on the sets of Laughter Chef with Akshay Kumar.
Guess who this actress is?
That's Sandeepa Dhar, making gorgeous memories in Turkey.
'How do you do?' asks Urvashi Dholakia.
Photographs curated by SatishBodas/Rediff.com