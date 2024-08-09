News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Vaani's Sunshine Moment

Vaani's Sunshine Moment

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 09, 2024 09:29 IST
Nidhhi's dreamy day... Taapsee goes gulaabi... Kirti promotes her show...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor ends the week on a sunny note.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nidhhi Agerwal/Instagram

Nidhhi Agerwal's 'dull day turns dreamy with some classy pictures clicked.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon watches you go through pictures of her Greek holiday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu's sari tales continue, this time in gulaabi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

Kirti Kulhari dresses up to promote her new detective series Shekhar Home, streaming on JioCinema from August 14.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill is 'just chilling in LA. Thanks to @airbnb for partnering with me.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krushna Abhishek/Instagram

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera bring their sons, Rayaan and Krishaang, on the sets of Laughter Chef with Akshay Kumar.

 

Guess who this actress is?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sandeepa Dhar/Instagram

That's Sandeepa Dhar, making gorgeous memories in Turkey.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram

'How do you do?' asks Urvashi Dholakia.

Photographs curated by SatishBodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
