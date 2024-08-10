Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao In Supreme Court

Lawyers flooded the courtroom of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud to witness the proceedings as one special guest -- Aamir Khan -- was seated in the front row.

IMAGE: Movie superstar Aamir Khan leaves Court No 1 at the Supreme Court after the hearing regarding the screening of his film Laapataa Ladies as part of a gender sensitisation programme, August 9, 2024. All photographs: ANI Photo

It was a quick lunch at the Supreme Court on Friday.

Lawyers flooded the courtroom of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud to witness the proceedings as one special guest -- Aamir Khan -- was seated in the front row.

The CJI welcomed Khan saying, "I do not want a stampede in court. But Aamir Khan is here today. He is here for the screening and Kiran Rao, too, will be with us shortly."

IMAGE: Aamir Khan, in a printed kurta leaves Court No 1.

Not far from the actor was Attorney General R Venkataramani, "It is a star-studded court today," he said.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi then quipped, "I am sure he (AG) is referring to you, Your Lordship."

Director and producer Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan, in a printed kurta, were at the Supreme Court on Friday to attend a screening of Laapataa Ladies.

IMAGE: Director-producer-screenwriter Kiran Rao leaves Court No 1.

The communications division of the Supreme Court, on the CJI's initiative, had organised the screening for all Supreme Court judges, their spouses and members of the registry.

The movie, which tells the tale of two lost ladies, was shown in the auditorium of the top court's administrative building complex.

A circular of the court said that screening of the movie is part of the activities organised during the 75th year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India.

The initiative is part of the CJI's year-round gender sensitisation programme at the top court.

The idea for this screening reportedly came from his wife, Kalpana Das, after she and her staff had watched the film.

IMAGE: Kiran Rao.

This is not the first time that the CJI has expressed his love for cinema on similar themes.

In 2021, he said Malayalam film director Jeo Baby's The Great Indian Kitchen was 'poignantly engaging'.

IMAGE: Aamir Khan.

The CJI has given judgment on many women's issues -- he was on the five-judge Bench that allowed the entry of women in the menstruating age group inside the Sabarimala temple.

