Lady Killer Bhumi Takes a Break

Rakul is grateful for Runway 34... Ram Charan's Acharya releases today. Mamata and Prithviraj's Jana Gana Mana too...
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.
IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar takes a break from the shoot of The Lady Killer and enjoys breathtaking Manali.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram
IMAGE: Rakul Preet Singh, whose Runway 34 released on Friday, writes, 'First officer #tanya is ready to take off. #runway34 is a product of extreme passion, hard work and working through the pandemic in most uncertain times.
'Runway34 has been a beautiful journey.
'A journey that taught me so much, that gave me an opportunity to work with @amitabhbachchan sir. Thankyouuuu @ajaydevgn sir for making me a part of your vision and placing your trust in me.
'thankyou to the entire team for making it a turbulence free flight.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram
IMAGE: Esha Deol is 'cooling down in this summer heat'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram
IMAGE: Boman Irani and Anupam Kher meet Vicky Kaushal
.'He is what we call "a good lad"; लम्बी रेस का घोड़ा; A gentle soul... and a lot more dear @vickykaushal09 . Was great meeting you in Delhi', Boman tells us.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Boman Irani/Instagram
IMAGE: Mouni Roy wishes Maa Mukti Roy on her birthday: 'My home & my world, happy birthday Maa'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram
IMAGE: Gauri Pradhan and Hiten Tejwani celebrate their wedding anniversary.
'18 years of togetherness..Happy anniversary jaanu @gpradhan ..Can't thank you enough..Thank u ..Love you forever', posts a grateful Hiten.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hiten Tejwani/Instagram
IMAGE: Farah Khan cleans in style.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: Ram Charan gets ready for the release of Acharya, which also stars dad Chiranjeevi and posts a pic with wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela and Director Koratala Siva.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ram Charan/Instagram
IMAGE: Mamta Mohandas's Jana Gana Mana with Prithviraj Sukumaran has just released.
'Proud of the amazing @janaganamanamovie crew who relentlessly worked hard for close to 2 years to put this movie together. So happy to be part of such a powerful film with an impactful social message', says Mamta.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Mohandas/Instagram
IMAGE: Where's Lauren Gottlieb headed?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Lauren Gottlieb/Instagram