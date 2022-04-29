Lady Killer Bhumi Takes a Break

IMAGE: Rakul Preet Singh, whose Runway 34 released on Friday, writes, 'First officer #tanya is ready to take off. #runway34 is a product of extreme passion, hard work and working through the pandemic in most uncertain times.

'Runway34 has been a beautiful journey.

'A journey that taught me so much, that gave me an opportunity to work with @amitabhbachchan sir. Thankyouuuu @ajaydevgn sir for making me a part of your vision and placing your trust in me.

'thankyou to the entire team for making it a turbulence free flight.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram