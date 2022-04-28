Is Samantha Leaving Hyderabad?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who celebrates her birthday on April 28, planning to move to Mumbai to pursue a career in Hindi cinema?

Reliable sources in Hyderabad say that is indeed the case.

"She was looking at a career in Hyderabad, but the offers in Telugu cinema are not that challenging," a source tells Subhash K Jha.

Samantha, the source says, was in two minds about travelling back and forth between Hyderabad and Mumbai. This strategy has not worked with Tamannaah Bhatia and Kajal Aggarwal either.

For now, Samantha has decided to make Mumbai her home and apparently purchased property.

After the success of The Family Man 2, Samantha's career is flying high.

"Samantha is a superstar in her own right, from before The Family Man. Her track record in Tamil and Telugu cinema is highly impressive. She is regarded as one of the most successful contemporary Tamil heroines," says the source.

"But the volume of success that The Family Man has brought has left Sam numb."