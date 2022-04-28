News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Anushka-Virat's Life in a BUBBLE!

Anushka-Virat's Life in a BUBBLE!

By Rediff Movies
April 28, 2022 11:38 IST
What are Hrithik-Mouni doing in Amsterdam?... Priyanka can't stay calm... Pooja Hegde monkeys around...

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma posts a picture with hubby Virat Kohli and writes, 'Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I've seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mouni Roy shoots an ad with Hrithik Roshan in Amsterdam and writes, 'From an amazing shoot day with this wonderful human.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra has a good hair day and she can't keep calm!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Disha Patani takes a selfie.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde is 'monkeying around'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Vaani Kapoor gets her dose of Vitamin D.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rasika Dugal shares a throwback pic from the sets of Mirzapur with Shaji Choudhary, Divyenndu Sharma and Prashansaa Sharma.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shruti Haasan shares a B&W pic.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Deepti Naval escapes to the mountains.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepti Naval/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sonu Sood promotes his Telugu film Acharya, starring the father-son duo of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonu Sood/Instagram

 

 

 
