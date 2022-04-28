Katrina Rocks A Blue Bikini

What's the best way to get rid of your midweek blues? Just watch Katrina Kaif wear the colour in the best way she can.

Please click on the images for a look at Katrina.

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif looks cool in a bikini with blue hues.

Is she still in a Maldives state of mind?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

IMAGE: On the work front, Katrina has a great line-up.

She's in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt and inb Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram