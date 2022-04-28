Aamir, Kartik, Sanju, Sanya, Rhea...

Pradeep Bandekar glimpsed Sanya Malhotra, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Nora Fatehi, Neetu Singh, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday.
IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra visits Producer Ronnie Screwvala's office to prep for Sam Bahadur, Meghna Gulzar's film on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.
Vicky Kaushal will play the legendary general; Sanya Mrs Silloo Manekshaw.
IMAGE: Aamir Khan spotted again at Shankar Mahadevan's studio in Bandra, north west Mumbai.
Did Aamir want Shankar's opinion on Laal Singh Chaddha's song Kahani, which released today?
Pritam has composed the music for Laal Singh Chaddha.
IMAGE: Sanjay Dutt at the airport.
IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan has begun promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which only releases three weeks later, on May 20.
IMAGE: Directed by Anees Bazmee, Kiara Advani told us on Tuesday that it is not a remake of the Akshay Kumar horror comedy.
IMAGE: Later in the day, Kartik and Kiara travelled in an autorickshaw to the sets of the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors.
IMAGE: Do they make a good jodi?
IMAGE: Nora Fatehi wears some serious bling on Dance Deewane Juniors, where she is one of the judges.
IMAGE: Neetu Singh is a judge on the show too.
When the media asked her how Alia Bhatt is doing after her wedding to Neetu's son Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu said with a smile, 'Bahu bahut badiya hai!'
IMAGE: Neetu welcomes Kiara on the special episode.
IMAGE: The show's host Karan Kundrra brought girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash along.
IMAGE: And fans surprised them with cake!
IMAGE: When the media teased Tejasswi that she still hadn't given them 'a party' for winning Bigg Boss 15, Karan played along and quipped, 'Gaadi ka bhi party baaki hai, ye nahi degi,' referring to the new car the actress bought recently.
IMAGE: Rhea Chakraborty heads to the gym.
