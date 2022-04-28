News
Aamir, Kartik, Sanju, Sanya, Rhea...

Aamir, Kartik, Sanju, Sanya, Rhea...

By Rediff Movies
April 28, 2022 17:43 IST
Pradeep Bandekar glimpsed Sanya Malhotra, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Nora Fatehi, Neetu Singh, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Sanya Malhotra visits Producer Ronnie Screwvala's office to prep for Sam Bahadur, Meghna Gulzar's film on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.
Vicky Kaushal will play the legendary general; Sanya Mrs Silloo Manekshaw.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Aamir Khan spotted again at Shankar Mahadevan's studio in Bandra, north west Mumbai.
Did Aamir want Shankar's opinion on Laal Singh Chaddha's song Kahani, which released today?
Pritam has composed the music for Laal Singh Chaddha.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sanjay Dutt at the airport.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan has begun promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which only releases three weeks later, on May 20.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Directed by Anees Bazmee, Kiara Advani told us on Tuesday that it is not a remake of the Akshay Kumar horror comedy.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Later in the day, Kartik and Kiara travelled in an autorickshaw to the sets of the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Do they make a good jodi?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Nora Fatehi wears some serious bling on Dance Deewane Juniors, where she is one of the judges.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Neetu Singh is a judge on the show too.
When the media asked her how Alia Bhatt is doing after her wedding to Neetu's son Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu said with a smile, 'Bahu bahut badiya hai!'
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Neetu welcomes Kiara on the special episode.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: The show's host Karan Kundrra brought girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash along.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: And fans surprised them with cake!
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: When the media teased Tejasswi that she still hadn't given them 'a party' for winning Bigg Boss 15, Karan played along and quipped, 'Gaadi ka bhi party baaki hai, ye nahi degi,' referring to the new car the actress bought recently.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Rhea Chakraborty heads to the gym.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
SEE: What Karthik Thinks Of PM's Tweets
Did Kajol like Runway 34?
The Bollywood Box Office Report Card
IAS topper from J-K Shah Faesal rejoins govt service
J-K bars Friday prayers in Srinagar's Jamia masjid
India's Q1 gold demand declines 18% to 135.5 tonnes
Terrorist Tunnels: BSF On The Guard
