What's on Malaika's plate?

IMAGE: Abhay Deol goes classic and says, 'Didn't have the fake eye lashes of 'Alex' from 'A Clockwork Orange', but @monicadogr came to the rescue! And still found time to perform with the lovely @reshmagajjar.

'Stanley Kubrick is either writhing in his grave or living vicariously through me from the after life.'

Yes, Monica Dogra painted Abhay's face.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhay Deol/Instagram