News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » What's on Malaika's plate?

What's on Malaika's plate?

By Rediff Movies
April 28, 2022 14:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Who's making Abhishek Bachchan blush? What makes Ananya happy? Why is Ayushmann feeling lazy?

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Malaika Arora looks gorgeous even with her mouth full!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Blast from the past! Esha Deol gives us #ThrowbackThursday.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana feels lazy on a shoot day: 'Somebody needs to take me out of bed!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Who's making Abhishek Bachchan blush?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Ananya Panday thinks of happy days.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Like Shamita Shetty's jools?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Rakul Singh goes green.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Aahana Kumra wears the jungle.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Like Gabriella Demetriades's denims?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gabriella Demetriades/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Abhay Deol goes classic and says, 'Didn't have the fake eye lashes of 'Alex' from 'A Clockwork Orange', but @monicadogr came to the rescue! And still found time to perform with the lovely @reshmagajjar.
'Stanley Kubrick is either writhing in his grave or living vicariously through me from the after life.'
Yes, Monica Dogra painted Abhay's face.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhay Deol/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Saqib Saleem shoots for Khatra Khatra Khatra.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Saqib Saleem/Instagram

 

 

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: What Karthik Thinks Of PM's Tweets
SEE: What Karthik Thinks Of PM's Tweets
Like Dhanush's Hollywood Look?
Like Dhanush's Hollywood Look?
Did Kajol like Runway 34?
Did Kajol like Runway 34?
IPL Preview: Punjab Kings aim to stifle in-form KL
IPL Preview: Punjab Kings aim to stifle in-form KL
Is Samantha Leaving Hyderabad?
Is Samantha Leaving Hyderabad?
Dom's Take: Arvind, Is That How You Sit?
Dom's Take: Arvind, Is That How You Sit?
5G spectrum auction likely in early June
5G spectrum auction likely in early June

More like this

Just How BAD is Social Media?

Just How BAD is Social Media?

That Magical Actor From Gullak

That Magical Actor From Gullak

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances