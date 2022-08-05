KWK 7: 10 REVELATIONS from Kareena-Aamir

The fifth episode of Koffee With Karan 7 saw Kareena Kapoor Khan gracing the couch with her Laal Singh Chadha co-star Aamir Khan.

While Kareena kept it light and fun, Aamir didn’t shy away from roasting Karan Johar.

Namrata Thakker brings you the highlights of the episode.

Kareena wasn’t the first choice for Laal Singh Chaddha

Yes, you heard that right!

Aamir revealed that they were looking for a younger actress for the part.

'We were actually thinking about the age group. Both characters have a journey from 18 to 50 years. Initially, we thought the lesser the de-aging, the better. So only I should de-age. We were looking at the age group of 25, so that the actress can look younger and older,' Aamir said.

But Kareena bagged the film as Aamir and Director Advait Chandan found her perfect as Rupa.

Aamir asked Kareena to screen-test

While discussing their film Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena told KJo that Aamir asked her screen test for the role as he wasn’t confident.

When Karan asked Bebo if screen testing for the part was an ego issue for her, she said she was nervous because she had never done a screen test before.

What Kareena tolerates about Aamir

Though Kareena’s Rapid Fire Round was a big let-down, she did make a few bold comments on Karan’s couch.

When asked what she tolerates about Aamir, Bebo was quick to reply that he took 180 to 200 days to make a film whereas Akshay Kumar completed a film in 30-40 days.

Poo is Aamir’s favourite

Aamir was in form and took every opportunity to pull Karan’s leg.

The trio discussed KJo’s hit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Aamir said the only good thing about the movie was Kareena’s character, Poo.

Karan took the remark in his stride and said he wasn't surprised because Aamir didn’t like his movie Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna either.

Never wanted to remake Forrest Gump

Aamir confessed he did not want to remake Forrest Gump as it was a cult classic.

He revealed that he received the screenplay of Laal Singh Chaddha after he attended the premiere of Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (in 2008).

He did not touch the script for two years as he felt it was impossible to remake a film like Forrest Gump.

But when he finally heard the screenplay, he fell in love with it and decided to go ahead.

The actor revealed it took him eight-nine years to get the remake rights of the Tom Hanks starrer.

Aamir’s a party pooper!

Both Karan and Kareena called Aamir a party pooper but Aamir refused to accept the tag.

He spoke about Karan Johar’s birthday party and said he did not understand why there was such loud music when no one was dancing and everyone was yelling and trying to talk to each other.

Aamir’s BIG regret

When Karan asked Aamir if he had any regrets, the actor said he had contemplated a lot during the lockdown.

That, he said, had changed him and he was now connecting more emotionally with his family and children.

He also said he regretted not having spent much time with his family before, especially with his older children Junaid and Ira while they were growing up.

Kareena on Saif’s equation with Sara

Kareena also spoke about her family dynamics. She said Saif Ali Khan loves to spend time with all his children and that she totally gets it.

'Sometimes if Saif wants to have time alone, like a coffee or get an hour or two with Sara, he always tells me and he will be like I’m sitting with her, I’m going to be alone, I’m going to chill. I want to give her that particular time. They have also been on holidays together and I think it’s so important.

‘A friend just said, they have everything but they have just one father and it’s so important for Saif to give each of his children that time.'

Why Hindi films aren’t doing well

Apart from all the discussion about Laal Singh Chadha, Karan also asked Aamir why Hindi films haven’t been doing well lately.

To this, the actor simply maintained that all his movies that have fared well at the box office and have always connected with the audience on the emotional level.

He added that films need to be relevant to people across the country.

Aamir's confession...

Aamir revealed that he wanted to work with quite a few filmmakers and that S S Rajamouli and Sooraj Barjatya were on top of his list.