KWK 7: 10 Ananya-Vijay REVELATIONS

The fourth episode of Koffee With Karan 7 saw Vijay Deverakonda making his debut on Karan Johar's chat show.

The actor graced the Koffee couch with his Liger co-star Ananya Panday, who looked stunning in a neon green dress.

Both actors kept their guard down and spoke candidly about their personal life and relationships, making some BIG revelations!

Namrata Thakker lists them out.

Hitting on Vijay

While Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan made it clear on the show that they 'like' Vijay and would love to date him, Ananya admitted that she has been hitting on Vijay for a long time but her feelings haven't been reciprocated.

The actress said, 'There are so many people hitting on him that I got lost in it.'

Not just that, she also called her co-star a 'hottie' and revealed they once did go on a friendly date.

Dating Rashmika Mandanna

Of course, Karan discussed Vijay and Ananya's personal lives more than anything on his chat show.

He directly asked Vijay if he was dating Rashmika, as the rumours have been suggesting, the handsome actor maintained that they are 'good friends'.

'We have done two films together at a really early stage in my life. She is a darling and I am really fond of her. We are really good friends. We share so much through films, lots of highs and lows. A bond gets created,' he said.

'The day I will marry and have kids, I will say it out loud. Until then, I would not like to hurt anyone who adores me.'

Ananya dated and broke up with Ishaan

For the longest time, Ananya was linked with her Khaali Peeli co-star Ishaan Khatter and though neither of them ever confirmed to being in a relationship, they were often spotted at parties and taking holidays together. Well, turns out, the rumours were true.

On the show, Karan announced that Ananya did date Ishaan, but the two have now broken up.

Ananya did not deny the information and just added that she is single now.

Aditya Roy Kapur is HOT

Or is she?

Karan hinted that something was brewing between Ananya and ARK, as he saw them chatting and dancing together at a recent party.

Ananya, though hesitant, did not deny anything and in fact, said that she found Aditya very hot.

So is love in the air for Ms Panday? Guess we'll find out in time!

Sex on a yacht and in a car!

During the game segment, Vijay revealed that the most public places he's had sex in was on a yacht and in a car.

Both Karan and Ananya were taken aback, and Karan couldn't help but ask, 'But aren't they uncomfortable? I haven't done anything in a car.'

To this, Vijay wittily replied, 'Desperate times.'

And this left KJo and Ananya in splits.

Crush on Aryan Khan

Karan and Ananya discussed Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor's debuts in Bollywood.

KJo wondered if Ananya ever had a crush on her friend's brother Aryan Khan, as they all grew up together.

Ananya revealed she did have a crush on Aryan and still finds him very cute.

Kiara-Siddharth Dating

Though Ananya lost the Koffee hamper to Vijay in the Rapid Fire round, she did give out some juicy information about some celebs and their relationship statuses.

Ananya hinted that Vijay and Rashmika are indeed together while Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra are dating.

She confirmed Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's relationship even though rumours of their split are doing the rounds.

Janhvi Kapoor is single, Ananya said.

Drunk on set

While recalling a funny incident, Vijay revealed to Karan that he once arrived drunk on set, as he was supposed to shoot a drunken scene.

However, Vijay ended up being too tipsy and the actor said he could not remember his lines and just kept laughing.

Ultimately, the shoot was cancelled.

Varun or Ranveer?

During the Rapid Fire round, Karan asked Ananya to name a Bollywood male celebrity she would want as a stripper at her bachelorette party.

Ananya picked both Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh.

She added that she would love them to compete at her bachelorette party.

Vijay wouldn't mind a threesome

Vijay was quite a revelation as he got candid about his personal life and didn't shy away from answering awkward questions.

When KJo asked him if he’s ever had a threesome, Vijay answered, 'No'.

But what followed later caught everyone off guard.

Karan asked if he wants to be in a threesome and the Arjun Reddy hero said he wouldn't mind.