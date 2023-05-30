News
Kriti Prays For Adipurush

Kriti Prays For Adipurush

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 30, 2023 17:24 IST
Ms Sanon flew to Nashik to pray at the Sita Gufa Mandir there.

Kriti Sanon has been keeping herself very busy.

After an elaborate IIFA weekend, the actor flew to Nashik to pray at the Sita Gufa Mandir for the launch of her new song Ram Siya Ram from Adipurush.

The Sita Gufa Mandir has a deep association with the Ramayan; Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman are known to have spent many years in the area during their exile from Ayodhya.

Kriti plays Sita in Om Raut's movie epic on the Ramayan, Adipurush.

 

Ram Siya Ram Singer-Composer duo Parampara Thakur and Sachet Tandon accompanied Kriti to Nashik.

 

Like Kriti, Akshay Kumar was also at the Kalina airport in north west Mumbai -- where celebs take private flights -- as he arrives from Uttarakhand after wrapping up a shoot.

 

Rakul Singh, who performed at IIFA, was spotted in Bandra, north west Mumbai.

 

Pooja Hegde poses for a quick pic outside her gym.

 

Neha Sharma gets clicked outside her gym too.

Photograps: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
