Kriti Screens Do Patti For...

Kriti Screens Do Patti For...

By REDIFF MOVIES
October 25, 2024 12:14 IST
Kriti Sanon invited film folk over to watch her debut production, Do Patti, where she has a double role.

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, Kajol plays a cop for the first time in this thriller written by Kanika Dhillon.

You can watch it on Netflix.

Kriti Sanon glows as she arrives for the special screening.

 

Kanika Dhillon doubles up as writer as well as co-producer of this thriller.

 

Kriti's parents Geeta and Rahul Sanon cheer her on.

 

Ajay Devgn arrives to provide support to wife Kajol, who reveals who the real Singham in the family is.

 

Ajay's nephews Aman and Danish Devgan.

 

Aahana Kumra.

 

Shriya Pilgaonkar with her mother Supriya Pilgaonkar.

 

Ishita Dutta with Vatsal Seth.

 

Nitanshi Goel,

 

Zahra Khan.

 

Sunny Kaushal.

 

Tiger Shroff looks unrecognisable.

 

Arjun Kapoor.

 

Rupa Ganguly.

 

Kunal Kapoor with daughter Shaira.

 

Manish Malhotra.

 

Abhishek Banerjee.

 

Stree 2 Director Amar Kaushik, left, with Producer Dinesh Vijan, centre, and Veer Pahariya.

 

Sunita and Ashutosh Gowariker.

 

Wardha Khan.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
