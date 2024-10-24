News
Home  » Movies » Looking At Riddhima's FABULOUS Life

Looking At Riddhima's FABULOUS Life

By NAMRATA THAKKER
October 24, 2024 09:37 IST
She hails from the first family of Hindi cinema and yet, has stayed away from showbiz. Until now.

Yes, we are talking about Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who has finally made her way into the entertainment world with the Netflix reality show, Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives.

And from the looks of it, she's a chota packet bada dhamaka!

So what is Riddhima like in real life? Namrata Thakker finds out.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

Riddhima is Ranbir Kapoor's elder sister and consciously chose to stay away from films.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

She's married to Delhi businessman Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara plans to become an actress.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

Brunch date in Portofino with mum Neetu Kapoor and bro.

Professionally, Riddhima is an entrepreneur and owns a jewellery brand.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

She's a fashion enthusiast and has walked the ramp many times for well-known designers.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

That's how Riddhima keeps herself fit. We love how her daughter is following suit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

Despite staying away from the limelight, Riddhima has an impressive 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

Looking gorgeous in a Manish Malhotra ensemble for an event in London.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

Like mother, like daughter.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

Apart from fashion and yoga, Riddhima likes playing badminton with friends.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
What Makes Kalyani Saha So Fabulous
The FABULOUS Life of Shalini Passi
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Review
Is Singham Again Pushing Out BB3?
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives review

Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives Review

