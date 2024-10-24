Looking At Riddhima's FABULOUS Life

She hails from the first family of Hindi cinema and yet, has stayed away from showbiz. Until now.

Yes, we are talking about Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who has finally made her way into the entertainment world with the Netflix reality show, Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives.

And from the looks of it, she's a chota packet bada dhamaka!

So what is Riddhima like in real life? Namrata Thakker finds out.

Riddhima is Ranbir Kapoor's elder sister and consciously chose to stay away from films.

She's married to Delhi businessman Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara plans to become an actress.

Brunch date in Portofino with mum Neetu Kapoor and bro.

Professionally, Riddhima is an entrepreneur and owns a jewellery brand.

She's a fashion enthusiast and has walked the ramp many times for well-known designers.

That's how Riddhima keeps herself fit. We love how her daughter is following suit.

Despite staying away from the limelight, Riddhima has an impressive 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

Looking gorgeous in a Manish Malhotra ensemble for an event in London.

Like mother, like daughter.

Apart from fashion and yoga, Riddhima likes playing badminton with friends.

