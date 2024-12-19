Kriti Has A Shaadi Question For You

Ananya wears the colour of the season... Shraddha shares a throwback pic... Shriya gets a present from Gym Santa...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

'There's something about Indian weddings and dancing on Oh Ho Ho Ho by Sukhbir! What's your fav shaadi song?' asks Kriti Sanon.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday tweaks the colour of the season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor shares a throwback pic and writes, 'Jan'24 throwback haan har mahine ka kar rahi hoon.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Adah Sharma is in #ThrowbackThursday mood too: 'I'm fashionably late at uploading pictures... Vastu check karke the stars have to align isliye time lagta hai. These were for the Promotions of #ReetaSanyal and the Peta Campaign launch.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar is happy because, 'When you manage one workout in December. Also, Gym Santa gifted us cute dumbbells & protein shake.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

'Log kehte hai red is the colour of anger, to me it's power,' says Bhumi Pednekar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

After making the Haseen Dilruba movies, Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon reunite for their next Netflix movie, Gandhari , which is reportedly about a mother whose child has been kidnapped.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manasi Parekh/Instagram

National Award winner Manasi Parekh starts shooting for her Gujarati film, Shubhchintak, which marks Marathi actor Swwapnil Joshi's debut in Gujarati cinema.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol shares a BTS picture of Dilwale with Shah Rukh Khan and writes, 'Bts of such a good good time.. u can see it in our madness and fun!'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com