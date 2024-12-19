Kriti Has A Shaadi Question For You

Ananya wears the colour of the season... Shraddha shares a throwback pic... Shriya gets a present from Gym Santa...
'There's something about Indian weddings and dancing on Oh Ho Ho Ho by Sukhbir! What's your fav shaadi song?' asks Kriti Sanon.
Ananya Panday tweaks the colour of the season.
Shraddha Kapoor shares a throwback pic and writes, 'Jan'24 throwback haan har mahine ka kar rahi hoon.'
Adah Sharma is in #ThrowbackThursday mood too: 'I'm fashionably late at uploading pictures... Vastu check karke the stars have to align isliye time lagta hai. These were for the Promotions of #ReetaSanyal and the Peta Campaign launch.'
Shriya Pilgaonkar is happy because, 'When you manage one workout in December. Also, Gym Santa gifted us cute dumbbells & protein shake.'
'Log kehte hai red is the colour of anger, to me it's power,' says Bhumi Pednekar.
After making the Haseen Dilruba movies, Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon reunite for their next Netflix movie, Gandhari , which is reportedly about a mother whose child has been kidnapped.
National Award winner Manasi Parekh starts shooting for her Gujarati film, Shubhchintak, which marks Marathi actor Swwapnil Joshi's debut in Gujarati cinema.
Kajol shares a BTS picture of Dilwale with Shah Rukh Khan and writes, 'Bts of such a good good time.. u can see it in our madness and fun!'
