News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Movies » This Is The Colour Of The Season!

This Is The Colour Of The Season!

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 06, 2024 06:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rakul has a complain... Diana sparkles... Tamannaah loves her blues...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Red, of course, is the colour of the season, and Ananya Panday agrees.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh points out, 'Decembering, but thandi kahan hai #mumbaiwinters.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty sparkles.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia looks gorgeous in denim.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram

Nayanthara has a lot on her mind.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy turns into a golden girl.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mallika Sherawat/Instagram

That's Mallika Sherawat's optimistic picture.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyamani/Instagram

Priyamani attends an event in Oman.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Warina Hussain/Instagram

Warina Hussain glitters in gold.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
SoChay Are Married!
SoChay Are Married!
OTT's 10 Best Female Performances
OTT's 10 Best Female Performances
'There's Very Little Comedy These Days'
'There's Very Little Comedy These Days'
India, China agree to uphold LAC peace after talks
India, China agree to uphold LAC peace after talks
Shinde backs Fadnavis, says will work as a team
Shinde backs Fadnavis, says will work as a team
We can't repay...: Badal hugs cops who saved him
We can't repay...: Badal hugs cops who saved him
No pension hike for retired Army captains: Govt to SC
No pension hike for retired Army captains: Govt to SC
More like this
'Pushpa' Shows Off 'Biggest Achievement'
'Pushpa' Shows Off 'Biggest Achievement'
Like Nushrratt's New Tattoo?
Like Nushrratt's New Tattoo?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances