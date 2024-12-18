Sanjay Dutt, Yami Offer Prayers At Golden Temple

Sanjay Dutt visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar with Uri Director Aditya Dhar, who's directing Dutt in his next. Accompanying them was a special guest.
It was little Vedavid, snuggled tightly against his daddy's chest. Mum Yami Gautam also joined the group in their sacred visit to the shrine.
Sanjay Dutt, who was last seen in Ghudchadi recently, seeks blessings.
Later, Dutt posed with fans for pictures.
Earlier in the day, Dutt met up with Punjab Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal.
Last month, Aditya Dhar had visited the Golden Temple with Ranveer Singh.
Besides Ranveer and Sanjay, Dhar's yet-untitled next also features R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal.
The film reportedly is based on true events from R&AW archives, including how India's external intelligence agency was born.
