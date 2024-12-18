Sanjay Dutt, Yami Offer Prayers At Golden Temple

Photograph: ANI Photo

Sanjay Dutt visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar with Uri Director Aditya Dhar, who's directing Dutt in his next. Accompanying them was a special guest.

Photograph: ANI Photo

It was little Vedavid, snuggled tightly against his daddy's chest. Mum Yami Gautam also joined the group in their sacred visit to the shrine.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Sanjay Dutt, who was last seen in Ghudchadi recently, seeks blessings.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Later, Dutt posed with fans for pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kuldeep Dhaliwal/X

Earlier in the day, Dutt met up with Punjab Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

Last month, Aditya Dhar had visited the Golden Temple with Ranveer Singh.

Besides Ranveer and Sanjay, Dhar's yet-untitled next also features R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal.

The film reportedly is based on true events from R&AW archives, including how India's external intelligence agency was born.

