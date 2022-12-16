Our jet-setting stars want to look good wherever they are. And that includes the airport.

Their 'airport look' gets careful consideration and can sometimes set trends.

But does Bollywood get it right every time?

Rediff.com's Contributing Photographer Pradeep Bandekar spotted these stars at Mumbai airport on Thursday and we couldn't help but wonder: Would *you* wear this to the airport?

Kriti Sanon belts a black leather jacket over her baggy denim pants.

Sonam Kapoor puts aside her fashionista crown for a bit to hide her post-pregnancy curves in a kaftan.

Sonam's stylist and sister Rhea Kapoor offers her take on wearing denim at the airport.

Parineeti Chopra keeps it simple in a white tee and black pants.

Urvashi Rautela raises the glam quotient as she wears a spaghetti strapped cheetah print dress to the airport.

Shahid Kapoor wears a printed jacket over his trusted blacks.

Iulia Vantur transforms the tiled airport floor into a red carpet with her fab style.

Karishma Tanna keeps it smart yet fashionable.

Daisy Shah wears an oversized shirt with ripped denim pants.

