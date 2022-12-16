News
Would You Wear THIS To The Airport?

By Rediff Movies
December 16, 2022 14:29 IST
Our jet-setting stars want to look good wherever they are. And that includes the airport.

Their 'airport look' gets careful consideration and can sometimes set trends.

But does Bollywood get it right every time?

Rediff.com's Contributing Photographer Pradeep Bandekar spotted these stars at Mumbai airport on Thursday and we couldn't help but wonder: Would *you* wear this to the airport?

 

Kriti Sanon belts a black leather jacket over her baggy denim pants.

Like her style? VOTE!

 

Sonam Kapoor puts aside her fashionista crown for a bit to hide her post-pregnancy curves in a kaftan.

Like her style? VOTE!

 

Sonam's stylist and sister Rhea Kapoor offers her take on wearing denim at the airport.

Like her style? VOTE!

 

Parineeti Chopra keeps it simple in a white tee and black pants. 

Like her style? VOTE!

 

Urvashi Rautela raises the glam quotient as she wears a spaghetti strapped cheetah print dress to the airport.

Like her style? VOTE!

 

Shahid Kapoor wears a printed jacket over his trusted blacks.

Like his style? VOTE!

 

Iulia Vantur transforms the tiled airport floor into a red carpet with her fab style.

Like her style? VOTE!

Karishma Tanna keeps it smart yet fashionable. 

Like her style? VOTE!

 

Daisy Shah wears an oversized shirt with ripped denim pants. 

Like her style? VOTE!

COMMENT
The Best Bollywood Songs Of 2022
'In a year, two Hindi films did well'
The Most Popular Web Series Of 2022
Windfall profit tax on crude, diesel cut
PHOTOS: Bangladesh vs India, 1st Test, Day 3
Vijay Diwas 2022
Why are we here if not for personal liberty?: SC
