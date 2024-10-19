News
Share Your Karwa Chauth Photos

By REDIFF GET AHEAD
October 19, 2024 12:36 IST
Dear Reader, do tell us how you celebrate Karwa Chauth.

Karwa Chauth

Photograph: ANI Photo

A beautifully bedecked wife. A handsomely dressed husband.

Holding a sieve in her hand, she looks at the moon and then at her husband.

He offers her water, her first sip since sunrise, and something sweet to break her fast.

She has not had a morsel in honour of Karwa Chauth, a festival mainly celebrated across north India by married women for the well-being and long lives of their husbands.

Over the years, unmarried women have started keep the fast either for their fiances or to pray for a good husband.

In many homes, husbands also keep the fast for their wives.

Dear Reader, do tell us how you celebrate the Karwa Chauth festival.

What are the rituals that are followed in your home?

Do you celebrate it with your family or with your friends and neighbours as well?

What are the special dishes that are prepared for this special day?

Share pictures of your Karwa Chauth celebrations this year with us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subjectline: Karwa Chauth) along with your name and the place where you live.

 

