Kriti, Bhumi, Sharvari Celebrated X'mas

Kriti, Bhumi, Sharvari Celebrated X'mas

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 26, 2024 16:25 IST
Bollywood's divas share pictures from their Christmas celebrations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon gets her Santa cap.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

'On Wednesdays, even Christmas is pink,' insists Alaya F.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Looks like Manushi Chhillar is celebrating Christmas with Alaya and she writes, 'In a holidaze Also a kombucha Chirstmas for me.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

Shruti Haasan prefers a goth Christmas.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde is 'cozying up with a cup of joy.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur walks the bylanes of Mumbai's Bandra, and writes, 'Annual Christmas tradition, walking through Ranwar Village with love and lights all around... Merry Christmas all.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar, next to her towering tree.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueliene Fernandez/Instagram

So many presents for Jacqueliene Fernandez!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

'Hope you all are having a Holly Jolly Christmas,' hopes Karisma Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar is 'Decembering and how!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry gets 'Xmas-sy'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari and her sister Kasturi Wagh celebrate Christmas at the Satpura Tiger Reserve. 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

Hema Malni twins with daughter Esha Deol and enjoys a 'girl power Merry Christmas'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar takes this picture before heading to Norway.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra feels the love.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi looks Christmassy.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

Rasika Dugal is still decorating her Christmas tree.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
