Kriti, Bhumi, Sharvari Celebrated X'mas

Bollywood's divas share pictures from their Christmas celebrations.
Kriti Sanon gets her Santa cap.
'On Wednesdays, even Christmas is pink,' insists Alaya F.
Looks like Manushi Chhillar is celebrating Christmas with Alaya and she writes, 'In a holidaze Also a kombucha Chirstmas for me.'
Shruti Haasan prefers a goth Christmas.
Pooja Hegde is 'cozying up with a cup of joy.'
Nimrat Kaur walks the bylanes of Mumbai's Bandra, and writes, 'Annual Christmas tradition, walking through Ranwar Village with love and lights all around... Merry Christmas all.'
Bhumi Pednekar, next to her towering tree.
So many presents for Jacqueliene Fernandez!
'Hope you all are having a Holly Jolly Christmas,' hopes Karisma Kapoor.
Shriya Pilgaonkar is 'Decembering and how!'
Sophie Choudry gets 'Xmas-sy'.
Sharvari and her sister Kasturi Wagh celebrate Christmas at the Satpura Tiger Reserve.
Hema Malni twins with daughter Esha Deol and enjoys a 'girl power Merry Christmas'.
Mithila Palkar takes this picture before heading to Norway.
Aahana Kumra feels the love.
Raai Laxmi looks Christmassy.
Rasika Dugal is still decorating her Christmas tree.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com