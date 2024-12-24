News
Dress Like A Bollywood DIVA This NYE

By NAMRATA THAKKER
December 24, 2024 12:04 IST
It's time to welcome 2025 with a whole lot of style and sass.

This New Year's Eve, don't forget make a grand entry by keeping your best fashion foot forward.

Namrata Thakker gives you some tips.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

We love Rashmika Mandanna's look but it's her shimmery, distressed jeans that steals the show. It's steal worthy and a great party option.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday is becoming a trendsetter because who would have thought wearing a cashmere jumpsuit could look this cool and sexy?!

Perfect for winters and comfy for partying.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the definition of winter chic in this lace crochet top, matching mini skirt and beige fur coat teamed with boots and a cute hand purse.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Nothing screams you are party-ready, like a classic LBD that's bold, beautiful and makes you look stunning just like Shraddha Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Thanks to Alia Bhatt, now we know how to stick to the basics and yet make a style statement.

All you have to do is wear a slinky, white shirt with a pair of denims and chic sunglasses and walk into any party like you own it.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is an badass diva in this two-toned, structured dress by Balmain, which isn't easy to carry but if you want to be the centre attention, you gotta go the extra mile, right?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Her sister Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, shows us minimalistic fashion is definitely the way to go.

She looks lovely in a simple yet gorgeous strappy white dress along with some delicate jewellery which brings out her more softer, feminine side.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

This New Year's Eve live your Bollywood dream. Channel your inner desi girl by donning a sexy sequin sari with an even sexier blouse. You can thank Shriya Saran later.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani's blingy mini dress is all about the holiday spirit and festive season.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrrat Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrrat Bharuccha's red strapless gown is perfect if you're heading for a fine dine New Year's party at an upscale restaurant. It's elegant, it's eye-catching and very HAWT!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
