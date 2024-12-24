Dress Like A Bollywood DIVA This NYE

It's time to welcome 2025 with a whole lot of style and sass.
This New Year's Eve, don't forget make a grand entry by keeping your best fashion foot forward.
Namrata Thakker gives you some tips.
We love Rashmika Mandanna's look but it's her shimmery, distressed jeans that steals the show. It's steal worthy and a great party option.
Ananya Panday is becoming a trendsetter because who would have thought wearing a cashmere jumpsuit could look this cool and sexy?!
Perfect for winters and comfy for partying.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the definition of winter chic in this lace crochet top, matching mini skirt and beige fur coat teamed with boots and a cute hand purse.
Nothing screams you are party-ready, like a classic LBD that's bold, beautiful and makes you look stunning just like Shraddha Kapoor.
Thanks to Alia Bhatt, now we know how to stick to the basics and yet make a style statement.
All you have to do is wear a slinky, white shirt with a pair of denims and chic sunglasses and walk into any party like you own it.
Janhvi Kapoor is an badass diva in this two-toned, structured dress by Balmain, which isn't easy to carry but if you want to be the centre attention, you gotta go the extra mile, right?
Her sister Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, shows us minimalistic fashion is definitely the way to go.
She looks lovely in a simple yet gorgeous strappy white dress along with some delicate jewellery which brings out her more softer, feminine side.
This New Year's Eve live your Bollywood dream. Channel your inner desi girl by donning a sexy sequin sari with an even sexier blouse. You can thank Shriya Saran later.
Disha Patani's blingy mini dress is all about the holiday spirit and festive season.
Nushrrat Bharuccha's red strapless gown is perfect if you're heading for a fine dine New Year's party at an upscale restaurant. It's elegant, it's eye-catching and very HAWT!
