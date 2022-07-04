News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Koffee With Karan 7: Meet The Guests

By NAMRATA THAKKER
July 04, 2022 13:28 IST
Get ready for juicy gossip and funny rapid answers from the stars as Karan Johar is back with yet another season of Koffee With Karan.

Season 7 episodes streams on Disney+ Hotstar every Thursday from July 7 onwards.

Before the show goes on air, let's meet the celeb jodis who will appear on KWK 7.

 

Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

While we would have loved to see Alia and Ranveer on the show with their respective spouses, the leads in Karan Johar's new film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will open KWK 7. And we are sure, it will be good fun.

 

Anil Kapoor-Varun Dhawan

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

With JugJugg Jeeyo, Anil and Varun scored their first hit together and going by the KWK trailer, it's evident the jabber-jabberwallahs will entertain us with their craziness.

 

Kiara Advani-Shahid Kapoor

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

After tasting huge success in Kabir Singh, Kiara and Sasha share screen space once again.

Their chemistry was crackling in Kabir Singh and we think the actors won't disappoint with their appearance on KWK.

 

Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara and Janhvi have been pitted against each other since their debut films, but the girls share a rather friendly rapport and that's exactly what we will get to see on the show.

 

Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Before their big screen outing Liger hits the theatres on August 25, Ananya and Vijay will appear on their movie producer's chat show. Will they make us want to go see their action fest?

 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Akshay Kumar

An unlikely jodi, certainly.

Akshay, who has been a guest on KWK for the last three seasons, will join The Family Man 2 sensation on the Koffee couch.

Akshay's wit and Sam's sassiness will make this episode worth watching.

 

Kriti Sanon-Tiger Shroff

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff in Heropanti, their debut film.

In the KWK trailer, Tiger is seen making shocking revelations and we can't wait to watch the usually cautious star go candid.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
