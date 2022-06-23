Samantha To Have Koffee With Karan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

So just who will share the couch on the seventh season of Koffee With Karan when it opens on July 7?

According to reports, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who stunned India as the Tamil terrorist Raji in The Family Man 2 will be paired with Akshay Kumar.

Sam and Akki have never met before and will be introduced to one another when they arrive at the studio to record the interview with Karan.

Will Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen and Miss World 1995 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appear on Karan's show together?

Karan exclaims, "Rubbish!"

So far, Karan has confirmed these guests on Koffee With Karan: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday and, of course, Samantha-Akshay.