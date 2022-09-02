Koffee With Karan 7: 10 REVELATIONS from Kriti-Tiger

The ninth episode of Koffee With Karan 7 had the Heropanti jodi Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon gracing the couch together for the first time.

From revealing their relationship status to discussing their crushes and much more, it was refreshing to see Tiger and Kriti letting their guard down, and being honest on the chat show.

Namrata Thakker brings you the highlights from the entertaining episode.

When Tiger was depressed

On the show, Karan Johar spoke to Tiger about his last release Heropanti 2 which failed at the box office, and asked the actor how he dealt with the failure.

To this, Tiger replied, 'I was heartbroken. I was depressed. I'm just a very extreme person, I wouldn't say I have sacrificed a lot because I like what I do. I don't have a social life. I don't have very many friends. So, this is what I do.'

He also said he was an emotional eater and agreed that he did 'failure eating' when his film didn't work.

Yes, Tiger is single!

For a while now, rumours have been doing the rounds about Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani going their separate ways after dating for a few years. Though he did not confirm or deny the news, Tiger revealed that he is single at the moment.

Crush on Shraddha Kapoor

While discussing Tiger's personal life and his relationship status, KJo asked the actor to manifest a name as he's single and the Koffee couch has been very lucky for celebs in that department.

Tiger told Karan that he's had a crush on Shraddha Kapoor since childhood: 'I have always been infatuated by Shraddha Kapoor. I think she is great.'

Since Tiger and Shraddha are both single, let's hope the manifestation couch works out for them.

Tiger found Shanaya Kapoor boring?

Yes, that's what Shanaya thought after chatting with Tiger at Karan Johar's birthday party.

While narrating the story, Johar told Kriti that Tiger had arrived at his party exactly at 9 pm for a 9 pm invite, something that never happens in a Bollywood party.

Karan wanted to make him stay at the party longer, and so asked Shanaya to talk to him.

But his matchmaking effort failed miserably.

'I tried to do matchmaking at my party and the next person who walked in was Shanaya Kapoor and I was like, 'talk to him!'.

Tiger and Shanaya then made 'very polite conversation' and after 10 minutes, she came to me and said, 'I think he's really bored of me.'

Kriti's first audition

Though Kriti made her acting debut with the Tiger Shroff-starrer Heropanti, she had first auditioned for Karan's film Student of the Year.

'You know my first audition was actually for Student Of The Year...' she said.

She confessed that she did not know anything about acting back then and had just started modelling in Delhi, so she wasn't surprised that she didn't get the film, as she knew her audition was bad.

Kriti on dating Aditya Roy Kapur

Well, the two aren't exactly dating each other, but it looks like something is brewing between Kriti and Aditya.

On the show, Kriti told Karan that she's been single for a long time now and thinks she would look good with ARK.

Karan agreed saying they looked good together at his party, 'canoodling in a corner'.

Kriti quickly corrected him: 'We do look good together but you know me, I don't canoodle in a corner! But yes, we were talking and he is a fun guy to be around.'

'I feel like he is a really nice guy. He is good looking. And we chat sometimes whenever we sort of bump into each other. There's not been anything else.'

Kriti wants to go on road trip with...

During the Rapid Fire round, Kriti and Tiger gave some witty and candid answers.

When asked to name three actors she would like to go on a road trip with, Kriti said she wouldn't mind going with Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur as they are very entertaining.

When Kriti-Tiger exchanged numbers

Karan probed Tiger and Kriti to see if there was anything going on between them when they were shooting for Heropanti, but the actors denied it.

Kriti said that nothing really happened as they were too shy, so much so that Kriti and Tiger exchanged phone numbers only after they wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the film.

Tiger likes going commando in public!

Tiger, who is usually very polite and shy, was at his candid best during the Rapid Fire round.

When Karan asked the actor if he's ever gone commando in public, Tiger replied, 'All the time.'

KJo couldn't control his laughter and added, 'You just like everything to breathe.'

Kriti's star struck moment

On the Koffee couch, Kriti revealed that she was starstruck by Gerard Butler when he had visited the sets of a Telugu film that she was shooting for in London.

Gerard came without an entourage and spoke to everyone warmly.