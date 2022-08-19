KWK7: 10 REVELATIONS from Vicky-Sidharth

The seventh episode of Koffee With Karan 7 was high on fun and entertainment, courtesy B-town's hottest Punjabi mundaS, Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra.

While Vicky made some interesting revelations about his relationship and wedding with Katrina Kaif, Sidharth gave quite a few hints about the lady in his life, Kiara Advani.

Namrata Thakker brings you highlights from the show.

Vicky on being married to Katrina

Vicky and Katrina kept their relationship a secret until they got married last December.

'It actually does feel great. I really truly do feel settled. It's a very beautiful feeling to kind of have that companion, and I just feel truly lucky to just find that in her -- a life partner,' he revealed on Koffee With Karan 7.

'She is a wonderful soul and one of the wisest and the most compassionate person I have ever come across.

'I really learn from her a lot and she really grounds me. She is like a mirror to me. She would state out hard facts which I need to know and hear. And you always need that person with you. I truly feel fortunate to have her as my life partner.'

Koffee With Karan 7

Sidharth-Kiara are dating

Throughout the seventh episode of Koffee With Karan, Sid was teased about his personal life, but the actor never gave a straight answer to him dating Kiara Advani.

KJo even played a clip of Kiara from an unreleased episode of KWK wherein she accepts that Sidharth and she are more than 'just good friends'.

Kiara adds that she's neither accepting nor denying anything about her relationship.

Well, we totally get the hint!

When Vicky got trolled on Sid's Instagram feed

While discussing their thirst trap pictures on Instagram, Vicky revealed that he once got trolled when he commented on Sid's picture.

Vicky said he commented, 'Bajre Da Sitta' on a picture of Sid posing in the fields.

Everyone started trolling him, saying, it was not a bajra field, but a wheat field!

Karan couldn't stop laughing.

How Vicky-Kat met

The episode was all about Vicky spilling the beans about his hush-hush relationship with Katrina.

Another interesting revelation Vicky made was about his first meeting with Ms Kaif.

He said they they met for the first time at Zoya Akhtar's party, which was after their respective appearances on the previous season of Koffee With Karan.

It was at the party that Vicky and Kat broke the ice and started talking.

'What happened in the last season of this couch, it was really my moment to know that she knows about me. I did not know that she knew I existed.'

Sid misses his ex's cat

Though Sidharth lost the Rapid Fire round to Vicky, the former had some feisty answers during the game.

When Karan asked him the one thing that he misses about his ex, Sid was quick to reply 'her cat'.

We all know Sid was dating his first co-star and her cat is named Edward Bhatt. Cough. Cough.

Kiara is Ki for Sidharth

During the Rapid Fire round, the host asked Sid how Kiara's number is saved ion his phone and he revealed that it was saved as 'Ki'.

Vicky on his wedding memes

On the show, Vicky spoke about his wedding and said he and Katrina had fun seeing their wedding memes go viral on social media.

They had a friends group where all the hilarious memes and tweets about their wedding were shared and everyone had a good laugh.

When KJo and Alia drunk dialled Vicky-Kat

Now this revelation wasn't by Vicky or Sid, but the host himself.

On the show, Karan revealed that he and Alia Bhatt once drunk dialled Vicky and Kat just before their wedding.

'Alia and I once drunk-dialed Vicky. We were drinking wine and star gazing, and that is when we were wondering who we could call! This was right before the wedding. We both have known Katrina for a long time. We got to know Vicky later. Her getting married made us so emotional and happy.'

Sid's wedding plans

Karan went all out to get Sid talking about his relationship with Kiara.

He even asked Sid about his wedding plans with Kiara.

To this, the actor simply replied, 'It is all in my head. I'm manifesting it today. I'm manifesting to have a brighter happier future.'

To get a more direct answer, Karan prodded, 'With Kiara Advani?', and the Shershaah hero answered, 'It would be nice if she's in it.'

Vicky's advice to Sid

At the end of the show, Vicky gave some sound advice to Sid: 'Sometimes all you gotta do is get married, then your luck is totally your way. Your luck changes.'