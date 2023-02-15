Kartiki's Fangirl Moment With Tom Cruise

India got a special seat at theOscars luncheon table as our film folk mingled with Hollywood's biggest stars.

M M Keeravaani, Kartiki Gonsalves, Guneet Monga and Shaunik Sen were among the nominees who chatted and took pictures with the likes of Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg.

They may be competing on March 12, but for now, everyone made beautiful memories together at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chandrabose/Twitter

RRR Composer M M Keeravaani brings along Naatu Naatu Lyricist Chandrabose as his Plus One.

The composer is confident he will bring the Oscar home for Best Song this year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Guneet Monga/Twitter

The Elephant Whisperers Producer Guneet Monga wears her film on her sari as she accompanies Director Kartiki Gonsalves and Executive Producer Douglas Blush.

A film about two elephants Raghu and Ammu, and their care-givers Bomman and Bellie, The Elephant Whisperers has been nominated in the Best Documentary Short Film category.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartiki Gonsalves/Instagram

Kartiki has her fangirl moment when she meets Tom Cruise: 'You might just recognise him... He loves elephants, Indian food... And... INDIA !!'

Cruise's film Top Gun: Maverick has been nominated in the Best Film Category.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartiki Gonsalves/Instagram

Kartiki meets Austin Butler too, who is nominated in the Best Actor category for his titular role in Elvis.

'The sweetest, most humble person @austinbutler, I love your energy. It was such a pleasure to meet you and talk you today,' Kartiki writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Guneet Monga/Twitter

Brendan Fraser has been nominated in the Best Actor category for The Whale.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

Yes, Ali Fazal was there too, and he made sure to take a pic with Tom Cruise.

'Surreal moments from the ACADEMY LUNCHEON TODAY!!! With the real OG, @tomcruise who was the kindest soul in a room filled with talent today. Left me with advice i will cherish a lifetime,' Ali writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

Tom Cruise makes another picture with All That Breathes Director Shaunak Sen and Co-Producer Aman Mann.

'OUR PROUDEST MOMENT - the TWO FROM INDIA with him - THE CHAMPIONS OF THE DAY/yr - #AllThatBreathes and #theelephantwhisperers @shaunak_sen & @guneetmonga killing it,' Ali writes.

Shaunak's All The Breathes tells a unique story of two Delhi-based brothers, who painstakingly clean the wings of black kite birds, who fall from the skies because of pollution. It has been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature Film category.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

'Shaunak in SERIOUS discussion with Mr Cruise,' notes Ali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Guneet Monga/Twitter

Colin Farrell says hello to the Indian contingent!

His film The Banshees of Inisherin has been nominated in eight categories, including Best Film, Best Director and Best Actor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Guneet Monga/Twitter

Ke Huy Quan's Everything Everywhere All at Once has been nominated in 11 categories including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress and Best Actor in a Supporting Role for him.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chandrabose/Twitter

Chandrabose can't believe he's clicked a picture with 'Top Gun TOM'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Guneet Monga/Twitter

Guneet feels it's 'history in the making' as she shares the frame with Steven Spielberg.

Spielberg's The Fabelmans has seven nominations, including Best Director and Best Picture.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chandrabose/Twitter

Is meeting Spielberg going to become a regular thing for Keeravaani?

They met at the Golden Globes, and now, they meet again.