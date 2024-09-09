News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kiara-Sidharth Celebrate Ganpati With Ambanis

Kiara-Sidharth Celebrate Ganpati With Ambanis

By REDIFF MOVIES
Last updated on: September 09, 2024 18:15 IST
Film folk attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Nita and Mukesh Ambani's home Antilia in Mumbai.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra arrive.

 

The gorgeous Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan.

 

Rajkummar Rao escorts his special stree, Patralekhaa.

 

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana.

 

strong>Manayata Dutt with Sanjay Dutt.

 

Siblings Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

 

Salman Khan with niece Alizeh Agnihotri.

 

Aamir Khan brings sons Junaid and Azad.

 

The evergreen Rekha.

 

Tamannaah Bhatia.

 

Ananya Panday.

 

Madhuri Dixit.

 

Shraddha Kapoor.

 

Kajol.

 

Jackie Shroff with wife Ayesha Dutt Shroff, daughter Krishna Shroff and son Tiger Shroff.

 

Ravi Kishan with wife Preeti, and children Riva, Ishita, Saksham.

All photographs: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Koirala/Rediff.com

