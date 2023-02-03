Bollywood's Favourite Shaadi Destination

Will Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wed on February 6 in Rajasthan? Well, the grapevine certainly believes that.

The couple have reportedly been dating for a while now, and rumours state their their fairly-tale happy ending will start at the exquisite Suryagarh palace hotel in Jaisalmer.

Kiara and Sid may join the long list of star couples who have chosen beautiful Rajasthan for their wedding.

Namrata Thakker looks at starry weddings in the desert.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

After secretly dating for almost two years, Katrina and Vicky wed on December 9, 2021.

They tied the knot at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

The ceremony was attended only by family and close friends amidst high security, making sure no pictures were leaked.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka's wedding to American singer Nick Jonas was an extravagant affair.

The lovebirds chose the iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur as their wedding venue and got married as per Catholic and Hindu traditions in December 2018.

Haldi and sangeet ceremonies were also held in the palace, which was booked entirely for the guests.

Ms Chopra Jonas wore a custom Ralph Lauren wedding gown featuring a 75 feet long veil for her white wedding and a stunning red Sabyasachi lehenga for her Punjabi wedding.

Rukmini Sahay-Neil Nitin Mukesh

Photograph: Rediff Archives

Rukmini and Neil wed on February 9, 2017, at the Radisson Blue Hotel in Udaipur.

The engagement ceremony on February 7 was followed by haldi and sangeet.

It was an arranged marriage and they couple were introduced to each other by their parents.

Shriya Saran-Andrei Koscheev

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

The Drishyam actress took everyone by surprise when she wed boyfriend Andrei Koscheev in March 2018.

While they tied the knot in Mumbai, the couple later hosted a grand wedding reception at the Deogarh Mahal heritage hotel in Udaipur, where they exchanged garlands, dressed in their bridal outfits.

Shriya met Andrei in the Maldives and they started dating a few months later. Andrei was a Russian tennis player and is currently an entrepreneur based in Barcelona.

Raveena Tandon-Anil Thadani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Bollywood's mast mast girl put Rajasthan on the map with her wedding.

She had a fairy-tale shaadi with film distributor Anil Thadani at the Jag Mandir Palace Hotel in Udaipur in February 22, 2004.

The grand wedding was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Govinda, Amar Singh and then Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje among others.

Katy Perry-Russel Brand

Photograph: Danny Moloshok/Reuters

After the British comedian proposed to the singer outside the Taj Mahal in 2009, the couple returned to India for their wedding the following year.

They were married as per Hindu rituals at the Aman-i-Khas resort near the Ranthambore tiger sanctuary.

Sadly, Katy and Russel announced their separation 14 months later and their divorce was finalised in 2012.

Elizabeth Hurley-Arun Nayyar

Photograph: Stephen Hird/Reuters

In March 2007, British model and actress Elizabeth Hurley married Indian businessman Arun Nayyar at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

Interestingly, the couple held their pre-wedding ceremonies at different palaces. While their sangeet took place at the Nagaur Fort, the lavish reception was hosted at the Mehrangarh Fort.

Before their big fat Indian wedding which lasted for eight days, the couple exchanged their vows at the Sudeley Castle in England.

The duo, however, went their separate ways in 2010.