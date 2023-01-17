News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Did Kiara-Sid Make Their Relationship Official?

Did Kiara-Sid Make Their Relationship Official?

By REDIFF MOVIES
January 17, 2023 11:59 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

On Sidharth Malhotra's 38th birthday on Monday, January 16, Kiara Advani posted a picture of him looking at her lovingly, and wrote, 'Whatcha lookin at birthday boy.'

Did she just make their relationship official?

Ananya Panday comments, 'I think I took this picture. Cuties.'

Even as wedding bells seem to be ringing, the couple just won't make a statement, and their fans have to resort to reading between the lines.

Karan Johar, of course, helps to fill in the blanks.

 

Kiara and Sidharth reportedly fell in love on the sets of Shershaah (You can read about their love story here).

They will reportedly have a Punjabi wedding in February in Jaisalmer.

REDIFF MOVIES
