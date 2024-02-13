Kiara, Sid Make A Splash In Dubai

Aditi performs... Sonam at New York Fashion Week... Sanjana falls in love...
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra make a splash in Dubai, as he writes, 'Everywhere together, the One and Only by my side.'
Aditi Rao Hydari brings the house down at a concert in Chennai.
Did you know the Jubilee actor officially turned playback singer for Vasanthabalan’s 2021 film, Jail, which had music by GV Prakash?
Rhea Kapoor shares some clicks of sister Sonam Kapoor from New York Fashion Week.
'An eggs benny a day. A jazz or comedy show every evening. A new friend a day. Many discoveries everyday. You have my heart, New York,' says Sanjana Sanghi.
Kanika Kapoor shares a picture with husband Gautam Hathiramani in London and asks, 'Is it wrong to bully my shy husband to pose with me for the gram?'
Manisha Koirala quotes novelist Amrita Pritam in Kathmandu:
I will meet you yet again
How and where? I don't know that.
Perhaps I could be a
figment of your imagination
Or maybe I will draw myself
As a mysterious line that shouldn't be
On your canvas
Quietly, I will stare at you
And I will meet you again.'
Arjun Rampal shares a throwback with partner Gabriella Demetriades and son Arik on the sets of Crakk: Jeetegaa... Toh Jiyegaa in Poland.
A R Rahman hangs out with Composer Hiral Viradia, his daughter and musician Khatija Rahman, son-in-law and sound engineer Riyasdeen and Music Producer A H Kaashif after the Grammys in California.
Hina Khan enjoys the beach life in Goa.