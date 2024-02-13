News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kiara, Sid Make A Splash In Dubai

Kiara, Sid Make A Splash In Dubai

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 13, 2024 13:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aditi performs... Sonam at New York Fashion Week... Sanjana falls in love...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra make a splash in Dubai, as he writes, 'Everywhere together, the One and Only by my side.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari brings the house down at a concert in Chennai.

Did you know the Jubilee actor officially turned playback singer for Vasanthabalan’s 2021 film, Jail, which had music by GV Prakash?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Rhea Kapoor shares some clicks of sister Sonam Kapoor from New York Fashion Week.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

'An eggs benny a day. A jazz or comedy show every evening. A new friend a day. Many discoveries everyday. You have my heart, New York,' says Sanjana Sanghi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika Kapoor/Instagram

Kanika Kapoor shares a picture with husband Gautam Hathiramani in London and asks, 'Is it wrong to bully my shy husband to pose with me for the gram?'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

Manisha Koirala quotes novelist Amrita Pritam in Kathmandu:

I will meet you yet again
How and where? I don't know that.
Perhaps I could be a
figment of your imagination
Or maybe I will draw myself
As a mysterious line that shouldn't be
On your canvas
Quietly, I will stare at you
And I will meet you again.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gabriella Demetriades/Instagram

Arjun Rampal shares a throwback with partner Gabriella Demetriades and son Arik on the sets of Crakk: Jeetegaa... Toh Jiyegaa in Poland.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy AR Rahman/Instagram

A R Rahman hangs out with Composer Hiral Viradia, his daughter and musician Khatija Rahman, son-in-law and sound engineer Riyasdeen and Music Producer A H Kaashif after the Grammys in California.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan enjoys the beach life in Goa.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Dare To Experiment Like Ananya?
Dare To Experiment Like Ananya?
Kriti Has No Blues, Only Hues
Kriti Has No Blues, Only Hues
Malaika Parties with Neha Dhupia
Malaika Parties with Neha Dhupia
V-Day Shopping With Miss India World!
V-Day Shopping With Miss India World!
Defamation case dropped as Tejashwi withdraws remark
Defamation case dropped as Tejashwi withdraws remark
SA fightback after Ravindra's strikes in Hamilton
SA fightback after Ravindra's strikes in Hamilton
Farmers detained during Delhi march, tear gas used
Farmers detained during Delhi march, tear gas used

More like this

Want To See Nushrratt's Tattoo?

Want To See Nushrratt's Tattoo?

Will TBMAUJ Get A Valentine Boost?

Will TBMAUJ Get A Valentine Boost?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances