Kiara, Sid Make A Splash In Dubai

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra make a splash in Dubai, as he writes, 'Everywhere together, the One and Only by my side.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari brings the house down at a concert in Chennai.

Did you know the Jubilee actor officially turned playback singer for Vasanthabalan’s 2021 film, Jail, which had music by GV Prakash?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Rhea Kapoor shares some clicks of sister Sonam Kapoor from New York Fashion Week.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi/Instagram

'An eggs benny a day. A jazz or comedy show every evening. A new friend a day. Many discoveries everyday. You have my heart, New York,' says Sanjana Sanghi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kanika Kapoor/Instagram

Kanika Kapoor shares a picture with husband Gautam Hathiramani in London and asks, 'Is it wrong to bully my shy husband to pose with me for the gram?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manisha Koirala/Instagram

Manisha Koirala quotes novelist Amrita Pritam in Kathmandu:

I will meet you yet again

How and where? I don't know that.

Perhaps I could be a

figment of your imagination

Or maybe I will draw myself

As a mysterious line that shouldn't be

On your canvas

Quietly, I will stare at you

And I will meet you again.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gabriella Demetriades/Instagram

Arjun Rampal shares a throwback with partner Gabriella Demetriades and son Arik on the sets of Crakk: Jeetegaa... Toh Jiyegaa in Poland.

Photograph: Kind courtesy AR Rahman/Instagram

A R Rahman hangs out with Composer Hiral Viradia, his daughter and musician Khatija Rahman, son-in-law and sound engineer Riyasdeen and Music Producer A H Kaashif after the Grammys in California.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan enjoys the beach life in Goa.