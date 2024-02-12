Kriti Has No Blues, Only Hues

Sanjana is nervous in California... Kiara-Varun's throwback pic... Daisy enjoys The Great Falls...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

'No #blues only #hues,' says Kirti Kulhari from New York.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjana Sanghi /Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi sends an update from California: 'The Californian skies can fix many things, nervousness about new adventures for one.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Rot/Instagram

Rohit Roy shares a throwback picture with Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan.

'Chanced upon this warm pic clicked on the way back from Ahmedabad!! I was shooting a film whilst they were promoting #jugjuggjeeyo! He's always been one of my favourite young actors and she, what can i say... has grown in leaps and bounds faster than any actor in recent memory.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

'The Great Falls...You are beautiful,' Daisy Shah says from Virginia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan turns into a princess at the Mehrangarh fort in Jodhpur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan prays at the Kamakhya temple at Nilachal hills, Guwahati.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

'This morning is blissful. Almost retracing steps.. visited this temple as a kid, memories are obviously vague.. then a few years ago and Nowww,' says Nia Sharma, who is also at the Kamakhya temple.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swastika Mukherjee/Instagram

Mamta Shanker, Sharmila Tagore and Swastika Mukherjee meet in Dhaka for a special purpose.

Swastika writes, 'It was such a magnificent surprise to receive an invitation to meet the Honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Ma'am Sheikh Hasina and a huge honour to be at her residence to spend an hour with her. To be in the same space with stalwarts from my country, Sharmila Tagore ma'm and Mama pishi (Mamata Shankar).