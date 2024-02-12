Will Teri Baaton Mein... Get A Valentine Boost?

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya saw a decent weekend at the box office.

The promo of the film had promised a good start and while Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million) or more would have been ideal, the fact remains that the romcom genre has been impacted post pandemic, with massy action films ruling the roost.

Hence, the openings of this genre are rather controlled and so the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer opened at Rs 7.02 crore (Rs 70.2 million) on Friday.

Reviews have ranged from average to good, and positive word-of-mouth licked in to do the trick. So Saturday saw a good jump in numbers.

Sunday held up well too, and the weekend score has come to Rs 29.11 crore (Rs 291.1 million) which is decent enough. Monday collections usually end up being similar to Friday, but it would still be less than that usual 40 percent-50 percent drop. Moreover, Valentine's Day is coming on Wednesday, giving the romcom a good jump in collections.

For both Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the film is rather important.

After 2019's big hit Kabir Singh, Shahid's last film Jersey was a non-starter.

Kriti had three releases in 2023 -- Ganapath, Shehzada and Adipurush -- and all flopped.

IMAGE: Akshay Oberoi, Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Karan Singh Grover in Fighter.

There isn't much competition from the January release, Fighter, and the coming week has no notable release either. This gives the film a 14 day open run until February 23, when Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk - Jeetegaa... Toh Jiyegaa and Yami Gautam's Article 370 release.

Meanwhile, Fighter had a fair third weekend and though it was expected to enter the Rs 200 Crore Club (Rs 2 billion) by now, the feat should be accomplished this week.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.