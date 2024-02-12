News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Will Teri Baaton Mein... Get A Valentine Boost?

Will Teri Baaton Mein... Get A Valentine Boost?

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
February 12, 2024 10:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya saw a decent weekend at the box office.

The promo of the film had promised a good start and while Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million) or more would have been ideal, the fact remains that the romcom genre has been impacted post pandemic, with massy action films ruling the roost.

Hence, the openings of this genre are rather controlled and so the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer opened at Rs 7.02 crore (Rs 70.2 million) on Friday.

 

Reviews have ranged from average to good, and positive word-of-mouth licked in to do the trick. So Saturday saw a good jump in numbers.

Sunday held up well too, and the weekend score has come to Rs 29.11 crore (Rs 291.1 million) which is decent enough. Monday collections usually end up being similar to Friday, but it would still be less than that usual 40 percent-50 percent drop. Moreover, Valentine's Day is coming on Wednesday, giving the romcom a good jump in collections.

For both Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the film is rather important.

After 2019's big hit Kabir Singh, Shahid's last film Jersey was a non-starter.

Kriti had three releases in 2023 -- Ganapath, Shehzada and Adipurush -- and all flopped.

 

IMAGE: Akshay Oberoi, Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Karan Singh Grover in Fighter.

There isn't much competition from the January release, Fighter, and the coming week has no notable release either. This gives the film a 14 day open run until February 23, when Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk - Jeetegaa... Toh Jiyegaa and Yami Gautam's Article 370 release.

Meanwhile, Fighter had a fair third weekend and though it was expected to enter the Rs 200 Crore Club (Rs 2 billion) by now, the feat should be accomplished this week.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
COMMENT
Print this article
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Review
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Review
Date Night For Rakul-Jackky
Date Night For Rakul-Jackky
Aarya 3 Review
Aarya 3 Review
Rajinikanth Fans Celebrate Lal Salaam In Theatres
Rajinikanth Fans Celebrate Lal Salaam In Theatres
Freed Navy veterans laud PM for securing their release
Freed Navy veterans laud PM for securing their release
'I have no sympathy for Byju's'
'I have no sympathy for Byju's'
Sharif set to form govt, Imran candidate jumps ship
Sharif set to form govt, Imran candidate jumps ship

More like this

Bhakshak Review

Bhakshak Review

The Stars Come Down On OTT This Week

The Stars Come Down On OTT This Week

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances