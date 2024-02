Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha wants to show you her tattoo.

The actor, who doesn't shy away from anything, took to Instagram to give everyone a little preview.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

No, it's not a new tattoo, she's had it for a while.

She writes, 'Was missing my tattoo, were you too?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

It is reportedly a design of Phoenix rising from the ashes, and has flowers on its wings.

The story goes that Nushratt got the tattoo done in 2018 when she was shooting for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, in Georgia.