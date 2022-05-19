Kiara, Kartik are on a movie date!

Click on the images to find out which stars Photographer Pradeep Bandekar ran into on Wednesday:
IMAGE: Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan were at the screening of their film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
IMAGE: T-Series CEO and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Producer Bhushan Kumar was there too.
IMAGE: Love the comfy look, Aamir! Mr Khan was spotted outside a dubbing studio.
IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor has a thing for these tiny minis, doesn't she?
IMAGE: Why are Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra so thrilled? Has it got anything to do with reports of Kundrra buying a (gulp!) Rs 20 crore house?
IMAGE: Arjun Rampal is back from Varanasi after praying for Dhaakad's success.
IMAGE: As is Dhaakad Director Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai.
IMAGE: Vicky Kaushal is back in Desh after celebrating birthday number 34 with his lovely wife in New York City.
IMAGE: Adivi Sesh arrives in Mumbai.
IMAGE: Later in the day, the actor-director was spotted with co-star Saiee Manjrekar at the launch of the song Oh Isha from their soon-to-be released film Major.
Major is based on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who made the supreme sacrifice during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
IMAGE: Singer Armaan Malik joins Saiee and Adivi Sesh.
