News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Suhana, Agastya, Ibrahim, Khushi...At Aaliyah Kashyap's Engagement Party

Suhana, Agastya, Ibrahim, Khushi...At Aaliyah Kashyap's Engagement Party

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 04, 2023 13:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap exchanged rings in Bali, Indonesia, with longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire on May 20.

Aaliyah, who is a YouTuber, had shared the news on social media: 'Soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCE! you are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing I've ever done & I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiance (still can't believe I get to call you that AAHHHH).'

Aaliyah and Shane hosted an intimate engagement party in Mumbai on August 3. They will host another engagement party in the US to celebrate the occasion with Shane's family.

They had previously shared in a vlog that they want to get married sometime around 2025.

 

Aaliyah wore a white raw silk lehenga with sequin work and multi-colo9red flower embroidery and a sheer dupatta by Designer Anita Dongre.

Shane chose a white sherwani with a light-green embroidery jacket.

 

Anurag with the couple.

 

Aaliyah and Shane with her mother Aarti Bajaj and her family.

 

Nancy Violanti Gregoire, Shane's mother, with Anurag.

 

Kalki Koechlin, Anurag's ex-wife, arrives with partner Guy Hershberg and their daughter Sappho.

 

Suhana Khan goes desi.

 

Agastya Nanda.

 

Khushi Kapoor in a pretty pink sari.

 

Tanisha Santoshi.

 

Avni Dhawan, Varun Dhawan's niece.

 

Alaviaa Jaaferi, Javed Jaaferi's daughter, with...

 

Brother Meezan.

 

American singer Lisa Mishra.

 

Alaya F and Karan Mehta, stars of Anurag's recent film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.

 

Alaya's rumoured boyfriend, Aaishvary Thackeray, Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's grandson.

 

Ibrahim Ali Khan.

 

And his rumoured girlfiend, Palak Tiwari.

 

Actor siblings Parul and Pavail Gulati.

 

Anurag flanked by buddies Vikramaditya Motwane, left, and Imtiaz Ali.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah
Meet Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah
Anurag Kashyap: It's a great year for Indian cinema
Anurag Kashyap: It's a great year for Indian cinema
'Wasseypur Is The Bane Of My Life'
'Wasseypur Is The Bane Of My Life'
RS adjourned amid ruling party ruckus over Rajasthan
RS adjourned amid ruling party ruckus over Rajasthan
SC stays Rahul's conviction, restores status as MP
SC stays Rahul's conviction, restores status as MP
SBI Q1 profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 16,884 cr
SBI Q1 profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 16,884 cr
'WI batters' skill vs Ind spinners will decide series'
'WI batters' skill vs Ind spinners will decide series'

More like this

Meet Anurag Kashyap's STYLISH Daughter

Meet Anurag Kashyap's STYLISH Daughter

'Main Shah Rukh Khan Nahi Hoon'

'Main Shah Rukh Khan Nahi Hoon'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances