Suhana, Agastya, Ibrahim, Khushi...At Aaliyah Kashyap's Engagement Party

Anurag Kashyap and Aarti Bajaj's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap exchanged rings in Bali, Indonesia, with longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire on May 20.

Aaliyah, who is a YouTuber, had shared the news on social media: 'Soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCE! you are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing I've ever done & I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiance (still can't believe I get to call you that AAHHHH).'

Aaliyah and Shane hosted an intimate engagement party in Mumbai on August 3. They will host another engagement party in the US to celebrate the occasion with Shane's family.

They had previously shared in a vlog that they want to get married sometime around 2025.

Aaliyah wore a white raw silk lehenga with sequin work and multi-colo9red flower embroidery and a sheer dupatta by Designer Anita Dongre.

Shane chose a white sherwani with a light-green embroidery jacket.

Anurag with the couple.

Aaliyah and Shane with her mother Aarti Bajaj and her family.

Nancy Violanti Gregoire, Shane's mother, with Anurag.

Kalki Koechlin, Anurag's ex-wife, arrives with partner Guy Hershberg and their daughter Sappho.

Suhana Khan goes desi.

Agastya Nanda.

Khushi Kapoor in a pretty pink sari.

Tanisha Santoshi.

Avni Dhawan, Varun Dhawan's niece.

Alaviaa Jaaferi, Javed Jaaferi's daughter, with...

Brother Meezan.

American singer Lisa Mishra.

Alaya F and Karan Mehta, stars of Anurag's recent film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.

Alaya's rumoured boyfriend, Aaishvary Thackeray, Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's grandson.

Ibrahim Ali Khan.

And his rumoured girlfiend, Palak Tiwari.

Actor siblings Parul and Pavail Gulati.

Anurag flanked by buddies Vikramaditya Motwane, left, and Imtiaz Ali.

