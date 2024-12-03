Meet Aditi-Siddharth's Shiny Happy People

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been posting pictures from their second wedding ceremony at Alila Fort Bhishangarh.

The photoshoot was stunning. Now, look at the fun they had.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth/Instagram

Sharing the pictures, Aditi and Sid write:

Shiny happy people

Two friends got married

Their friends like family were there

There were proposals and vows

Song, dance and much celebration

There was so much laughter and so many tears

A union of friends it was

And two pixies became one.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who renewed their wedding vows five months into their marriage, have their say at the cocktail party.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth/Instagram

Patralekhaa, Huma Qureshi and other friends join in.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth/Instagram

Dulquer Salmaan with his wife Amal Sufiya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth/Instagram

Farah Khan obviously had a lot of fun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth/Instagram

Aditi's mehendi ceremony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth/Instagram

Raising a toast.

More pictures from the cocktail party:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com