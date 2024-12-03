Meet Aditi-Siddharth's Shiny Happy People

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been posting pictures from their second wedding ceremony at Alila Fort Bhishangarh.
The photoshoot was stunning. Now, look at the fun they had.
Sharing the pictures, Aditi and Sid write:
Shiny happy people
Two friends got married
Their friends like family were there
There were proposals and vows
Song, dance and much celebration
There was so much laughter and so many tears
A union of friends it was
Two friends got married
And two pixies became one.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who renewed their wedding vows five months into their marriage, have their say at the cocktail party.
Patralekhaa, Huma Qureshi and other friends join in.
Dulquer Salmaan with his wife Amal Sufiya.
Farah Khan obviously had a lot of fun.
Aditi's mehendi ceremony.
Raising a toast.
More pictures from the cocktail party:
