Katrina's In Masti Mode!

Ananya twins with Karisma... Janhvi's working hard... Raveena sees red...
Katrina Kaif will be seen on Koffee With Karan with her Phone Bhoot co-stars, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.
Like her Koffee look?
Ananya Panday starts a conversation on social media: 'BTS of #Liger twining w the forever inspo Lolo fun fact I take this picture with me on every shoot it’s a mood!!!!'
Karisma Kapoor comments: 'Awwww this is adorable, love you my doll.'
Kareena Kapoor says: 'So cool you look you star.'
And then, she adds: 'No one like OUR LOLO.'
Photographer Dabboo Ratnani has the last word: 'I shot Lolo’s pic.'
Guess who this actress is? *Answer at the bottom of the page.
Despite poor reviews, Janhvi Kapoor continues to promote her film, Good Luck Jerry.
Raveena Tandon sees red.
'Good morning! Hoping each of your days are filled with laughter, satisfaction of jobs well done and kindness, my lobsters,' says Tisca Chopra.
'What we see in others is just a reflection of ourselves,' feels Tanishaa Mukerji.
Kunal Kapoor captions this picture, 'Cheesy.'
Is he talking about the popcorn or the script?
Juhi Parmar shares a picture with daughter Samairra, and writes, 'Sometimes all you need is love And when we have each other literally that's all there's room for! Love and lots of love.'
*That's Athiya Shetty.