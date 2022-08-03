News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Katrina's In Masti Mode!

Katrina's In Masti Mode!

By Rediff Movies
August 03, 2022 11:42 IST
Ananya twins with Karisma... Janhvi's working hard... Raveena sees red...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif will be seen on Koffee With Karan with her Phone Bhoot co-stars, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter

Like her Koffee look?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday starts a conversation on social media: 'BTS of #Liger twining w the forever inspo Lolo fun fact I take this picture with me on every shoot it’s a mood!!!!' 

Karisma Kapoor comments: 'Awwww this is adorable, love you my doll.'

Kareena Kapoor says: 'So cool you look you star.'

And then, she adds: 'No one like OUR LOLO.'

Photographer Dabboo Ratnani has the last word: 'I shot Lolo’s pic.'

 

Guess who this actress is? *Answer at the bottom of the page.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Despite poor reviews, Janhvi Kapoor continues to promote her film, Good Luck Jerry. 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon sees red.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

'Good morning! Hoping each of your days are filled with laughter, satisfaction of jobs well done and kindness, my lobsters,' says Tisca Chopra.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukherji/Instagram

'What we see in others is just a reflection of ourselves,' feels Tanishaa Mukerji.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kapoor/Instagram

Kunal Kapoor captions this picture, 'Cheesy.'

Is he talking about the popcorn or the script?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Juhi Parmar/Instagram

Juhi Parmar shares a picture with daughter Samairra, and writes, 'Sometimes all you need is love And when we have each other literally that's all there's room for! Love and lots of love.'

 

*That's Athiya Shetty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

