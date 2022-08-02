Sophie Is In Love With...

Bollywood works hard but travels harder!
Here's bringing you beautiful images from their travel diaries.
After visiting the Louvre Museum in Paris, Sophie Choudry signs off with: 'Paris, I louvre you.'
Sobhita Dhulipala takes a break from a shoot in Scotland and writes 'Hard at work.'
Pooja Hegde picnics in a garden in Washington DC.
Karishma Tanna can't stop smiling. 'Monaco,' she tells the city, 'You were gorg.'
Prateik Babbar sends a heart from London.
Can you guess where Laxmi Raai is holidaying?
She asks, 'Hello my fav country so good to be back after so many years !!! Any guesses ?'
Mithila Palkar enjoys beach time at Coney Island.
Divyanka Tripathi shares a throwback picture with husband Vivek Dahiya from their Maldives trip.
She writes: 'This picture deserves one of my favorite romantic songs... #OhMyLove #Elvis'