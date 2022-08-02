Sophie Is In Love With...

Bollywood works hard but travels harder!

Here's bringing you beautiful images from their travel diaries.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

After visiting the Louvre Museum in Paris, Sophie Choudry signs off with: 'Paris, I louvre you.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala takes a break from a shoot in Scotland and writes 'Hard at work.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde picnics in a garden in Washington DC.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna can't stop smiling. 'Monaco,' she tells the city, 'You were gorg.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prateik Babbar/Instagram

Prateik Babbar sends a heart from London.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Laxmi Raai/Instagram

Can you guess where Laxmi Raai is holidaying?

She asks, 'Hello my fav country so good to be back after so many years !!! Any guesses ?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar enjoys beach time at Coney Island.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi shares a throwback picture with husband Vivek Dahiya from their Maldives trip.

She writes: 'This picture deserves one of my favorite romantic songs... #OhMyLove #Elvis'