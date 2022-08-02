Karan's 'Sex Talk' Embarrasses Vijay

IMAGE: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday on Koffee With Karan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda had no idea that host Karan Johar would hit him with sex talk on Koffee With Karan.

The Ligar star was asked about 'having a threesome', about his most recent sexual encounter and much more.

A source close to Vijay tells Subhash K Jha the line of questioning was unexpected: "Vijay is very close to Karan. When he was invited on Koffee With Karan, he did not ask for the questions beforehand, like many stars do. Vijay was quite taken aback when Karan launched into a sex discourse."

Vijay's fans in the south have not taken kindly to this talk.

While Karan is being trolled for what Vijay's fans see as an undignified line of questioning for their favourite star, the host remains unfazed.

'I've never worked in a film which focuses on brother-sister bond'

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar with Sadia Khateeb, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth and Sahejmeen Kaur in Raksha Bandhan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar, who dotes on his sister Alka Bhatia Hiranandani, is delighted to play a loving and protective brother to four sisters in Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan.

One of his favourite films is Director Bapu's Pyari Behna in which Mithun Chakraborty played an adoring brother to Tanvi Azmi.

Now, Akshay gets to do his own 'Pyari Behna'.

"I had a lot of fun playing my role in Raksha Bandhan. It is a character that belongs to a middle-class family, embroiled in everyday middle class problems, trying to make ends meet and having the responsibility of getting his four sisters married," says Akshay.

"I have essayed many roles in my career, but never worked in a film which focuses on this special brother-sister bond, something which is so relatable and universal."

'Manish Malhotra has opened up a new world for me'

IMAGE: Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

The shooting of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is complete for the cast of movie veterans Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

Now, only a song with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, to be shot in Europe, remains.

Speaking of the experience, Shabana says, "This was my first film with Karan Johar. It was also Dharamji's first with Karan. We were like newcomers on set. Ranveer and Alia are like Dharma ka bachchas. Jayaji had worked with Karan in several films."

Shabana, who has worked with directors as diverse as Shyam Benegal and Manmohan Desai, rates Karan very highly: "I am amazed at his understanding of the craft. Karan is a director who knows cinema and understands the dynamics and nuances of film-making minutely. He had to direct so many experienced actors in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He knew exactly what he wanted from us."

One of the perks of doing this film was the glamour quotient.

"I have spent most of my career wearing cotton saris. Manish Malhotra has opened up a new world for me. In fact, when I was shooting for Karan's film in Delhi, I had to attend a wedding right after a day of gruelling shooting. I went in my shooting clothes and jewellery."

"Manish pleaded to at least let him give me real jewellery. 'How can you go to a wedding wearing fake jewellery?' I assured him it would be fine, and it was," she says.