Amitabh and Shah Rukh Uniting for Don 3?

The answer is: No.

A third Don film is not even on Director Farhan Akhtar's mind, let alone in the minds of the 'dream' cast, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

"Where did that come from? We understand the two Don stars together in one film makes a good story, but casting them together toh dur ki baat hai, Farhan doesn't even have an idea for the plot of the next Don film," a source close to Farhan tells Subhash K Jha.

"It's evident that the fans want another Don film, but Farhan has not directed any film since Don 2 in 2011. He is planning to direct Jee Le Zara. These rumours of another Don film are scaring and amusing him," the source adds.

It all started when Mr Bachchan posted a picture of a long queue for tickets for his 1978 blockbuster Don, above, followed by a picture of him with Shah Rukh Khan, which he captioned, 'and ... errr ... continuing in the same vein .. DON.'