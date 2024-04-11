News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kareena's Different Moods

Kareena's Different Moods

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 11, 2024 13:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Even as Crew still makes money at the box office, its star Kareena Kapoor keeps up the interest by sharing pictures from behind the sets.

'#CREW achi lagi? Toh gaana gaao... Sona Kitna Sona Hai,' Bebo writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Mirror, mirror on the wall...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

There was a time when it was thought that actresses don't get along on sets, and perhaps it was true of Kareena as well.

But all that has changed for Bebo, whether it's her bond with Tabu, her Veere Di Wedding co-star Sonam Kapoor or even her BFF Amrita Arora, her co-star in that forgettable movie, Kambakkt Ishq.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena perfects her selfie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Before Crew released, Kriti Sanon had shared a BTS picture with Kareena and Tabu and written, 'This C R E W has my love. Have admired these two women for years and its been such a pleasure performing with the two most iconic performers our industry has ever had! Never felt like a junior on set(didn't behave like one too !!)

'It was always 3 individual women, 3 different actors coming together as a team to create CHEMISTRY you've never seen before while we had a blastttt!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Kareena gets her laughs from the script.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

If you want more pictures, do click here for Kareena's Crew-fies.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Bollywood's Cool Summer Style Tips
Bollywood's Cool Summer Style Tips
The Kriti Sanon Mark Sheet
The Kriti Sanon Mark Sheet
What Makes Yami Gautam Such A Star
What Makes Yami Gautam Such A Star
'Cowardly worst': Cong jabs Modi on LAC row remark
'Cowardly worst': Cong jabs Modi on LAC row remark
Neeraj lauds WA's decision to award prize money
Neeraj lauds WA's decision to award prize money
GT Vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!
GT Vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!
Gorgeous Monali's Hatke Style
Gorgeous Monali's Hatke Style

More like this

'India Is No.1 Country Outside The US...'

'India Is No.1 Country Outside The US...'

'Women don't have to only sing and dance'

'Women don't have to only sing and dance'

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances