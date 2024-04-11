Kareena's Different Moods

Even as Crew still makes money at the box office, its star Kareena Kapoor keeps up the interest by sharing pictures from behind the sets.

'#CREW achi lagi? Toh gaana gaao... Sona Kitna Sona Hai,' Bebo writes.

Mirror, mirror on the wall...

There was a time when it was thought that actresses don't get along on sets, and perhaps it was true of Kareena as well.

But all that has changed for Bebo, whether it's her bond with Tabu, her Veere Di Wedding co-star Sonam Kapoor or even her BFF Amrita Arora, her co-star in that forgettable movie, Kambakkt Ishq.

Kareena perfects her selfie.

Before Crew released, Kriti Sanon had shared a BTS picture with Kareena and Tabu and written, 'This C R E W has my love. Have admired these two women for years and its been such a pleasure performing with the two most iconic performers our industry has ever had! Never felt like a junior on set(didn't behave like one too !!)

'It was always 3 individual women, 3 different actors coming together as a team to create CHEMISTRY you've never seen before while we had a blastttt!'

Kareena gets her laughs from the script.

