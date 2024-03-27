News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Are You Ready For Kareena's Crew-fies?

Are You Ready For Kareena's Crew-fies?

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 27, 2024 14:34 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Hours before The Crew is set to take off in theatres, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram feed to post pictures on 'Crew-fies'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

The famous Bebo pout.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena takes a mirror selfie, as make-up artist Micky Contractor gets her ready. In fact, he gets to be a part of the best thing about shooting with a Kapoor!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Another Bebo mirror selfie, and this time she captures co-star Tabu too.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

The Crew promises to be funny and entertaining, and as Kriti Sanon says, there's no men-bashing in it.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena, up close, yet again.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabu/Instagram

How does Tabu spend her time when she's not looking as glamorous as this?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabu/Instagram

By sleeping with her headphones on!

