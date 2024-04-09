'Women don't have to only sing and dance'

'When you are new, you don't know how the industry works.'

Monika Panwar, who has starred in projects like Super 30, Class of '83 and Jamtara, had no reservations about playing a pregnant woman in the recent release, Dukaan.

Whatever the reviews may say, Monika is happy with the film and the way her career is shaping up so far.

"I always go for performance-oriented roles. It's meaningless to do superficial things," Monika tells Rediff.com Contributor Rajul Hegde.

Did you have any reservations about a pregnant woman in Dukaan?

Not at all! I was 26 years old when we shot this film.

This had such a profound script that it was an actor's dream to be a part of such a film.

The graph of the character is so good that you get to show your skill as an actor.

I am from NSD (National School of Drama) where I played a 35 year old when I was only 21.

Dukaan talks about giving respect to someone who accepts surrogacy and brings smiles on the faces of those who wish to have children.

How much work went into perfecting the dialect and playing the part?

One can't dive deep into the pronunciation as it has to be clear to the audience.

So (Directors) Siddharth and Garima and I decided that they will tutor me in the language.

As they have worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela, they have a good command over the Gujarati language.

They were clear on which words needed to be stressed on to give the local flavour.

I went to Gujarat two weeks before the shoot to work on my body language. I observed the locals and picked up the body language and dialect.

Do you feel lucky that you were appreciated as Gudiya in your very first OTT show Jamtara?

Any actor would want to do (Jamtara) at any point in their career because of the way the character was presented.

Jamtara worked in my favour from Day One.

I had no idea playing a lead role matters so much in the industry.

It paves the way for a much secure career.

With the instant success of Jamtara, industry people consider you as an actor.

People feel they can give me a substantial role because they saw my potential.

These days, writers are writing important roles for women. Women don't have to only sing and dance with good make-up and costume, there is so much more to offer.

I have got so many compliments, but the one I will never forgot is when Aamir Khan called after watching the show.

First, when he messaged me, I thought it was a prank.

He asked if I was free for a video call.

I couldn't believe he called me!

Even though I was free, I didn't have the guts to speak to him on the same day. I was mentally preparing myself to speak to him the following day.

The next day, we connected on a video call and had a meaningful conversation for about 20-25 minutes.

I felt I must have done something good. That was a big deal for me.

Tell us about yourself.

I come from Tehri Garhwal in Uttarakhand.

I did a bit of amateur theatre while doing my graduation.

I wanted to do small roles, but when I saw The Godfather, my entire perception changed.

I applied for NSD in Delhi and got selected.

After spending three years there, I moved to Mumbai in 2018.

How difficult was it to get a break in the industry without any connections?

When you are new, you don't know how the industry works.

But when your effort is clear and you know where you are headed, the possibilities of being conned or facing unpleasant instances is reduced.

Initially, I did a few cameos for big banner films. But within seven-eight months, I was playing a lead in Jamtara.

I was lucky that I cracked the auditions quite early.

Getting an opportunity to audition for a known production house is also a big thing.

Many times, even after cracking the auditions, you may not get the role. The director may like your audition but the showrunner may not. Then you are back to square one. You have to continue with auditions till you succeed.

So it's a big process until everything falls in place.

After Jamtara, you are playing a rustic girl in Dukaan again. Is that a concern?

No. There is nothing wrong with playing a village or small town girl.

I was offered similar roles post Jamtara. Though they claimed they were different, they were rehashed versions of Gudiya.

I am a new actor and yet to reach a point where I will be flooded with scripts.

Right now, I want to focus on good work and performance-oriented roles.

What did your parent feel about your acting career?

I couldn't tell my parents -- my father is an engineer and my mother is a homemaker -- directly that I wanted to become an actress.

Expressing your wish to become an actor is a very big statement.

After I got selected for NSD, I told them I want to study there. They were okay with it because it is a prestigious institution.

Also, I had to make them understand that the industry is not bad.

Now even my parents want me to continue with this profession.

They are happy with the kind of work I am doing.

What's next for you?

Kauf will stream very soon on Amazon Prime.