Box Office: Crew Sees Competition From Godzilla!

IMAGE: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in Crew.

After being in theatres for 10 days, Crew and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire have similar box office collections. While former has netted Rs 63 crore* (Rs 630 million), the latter has brought in Rs 69 crore* (Rs 690 million).

Both films will go past the Rs 75 crore (Rs 750 million) milestone, and that will be a good number for them.

Crew is the kind of film which could have been classified as an OTT offering but Producers Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor had faith in it and gave it a good theatrical release.

IMAGE: A scene from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is doing much better business than its last installment Godzilla vs Kong had done back in 2021. The previous film had brought in Rs 46.58 crore (Rs 465.8 million) in India and that was actually a good enough number considering it was coming fresh off the pandemic.

Considering that, the franchise has managed to find a solid footing worldwide.

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Meanwhile, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan are expected to break records.

The Eid releases are arriving this Thursday, April 11, even though paid preview shows will start from Wednesday evening.

The timing is just perfect for the Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn starrers. Despite the clash, there will be ample space for both films to perform, especially due to the festive week.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in particular has been promoted extensively. Its large canvas setting provided by Director Ali Abbas Zafar promises a big screen extravaganza.

IMAGE: Ajay Devgn in Maidaan.

Maidaan is the newest Ajay Devgn offering after the big hit Shaitaan, which is still playing in theatres.

The industry needs both films to perform well at the box office and kick-start the second quarter of the year on a positive note.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.