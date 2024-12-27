Kareena-Saif's Christmas Fun

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are already on vacation, getting ready to bring in the New Year.
Kareena posts an entire series of pictures on social media, showing the world what a great time she's having.
Taimur and Jeh twin in Christmas colours and stay close to the presents under the Christmas tree.
'Sorry was too busy enjoying my day. love and happiness People Keep searching for Magic,' Kareena captions the pictures.
Look what Taimur has got for Christmas!
Of course, Abba gets to use it first!
A lot of laughs.
And this is why Kareena missed the Kapoor khandaan reunion for the annual Christmas brunch.
Taimur takes a nap.
Kareena cozies up with her boys.
The proud parents take their kids for a walk.
Who is number one in the industry? Kareena's tee says it all.
Jeh gets naughty.
The delicious Yule Log Cake.
Exquisite wine for the holidays.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com