Kareena-Saif's Christmas Fun

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are already on vacation, getting ready to bring in the New Year.

Kareena posts an entire series of pictures on social media, showing the world what a great time she's having.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Taimur and Jeh twin in Christmas colours and stay close to the presents under the Christmas tree.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

'Sorry was too busy enjoying my day. love and happiness People Keep searching for Magic,' Kareena captions the pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Look what Taimur has got for Christmas!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Of course, Abba gets to use it first!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

A lot of laughs.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

And this is why Kareena missed the Kapoor khandaan reunion for the annual Christmas brunch.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Taimur takes a nap.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena cozies up with her boys.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

The proud parents take their kids for a walk.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Who is number one in the industry? Kareena's tee says it all.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Jeh gets naughty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

The delicious Yule Log Cake.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Exquisite wine for the holidays.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com