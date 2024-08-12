News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kareena Lets Her Eyes Do The Talking

Kareena Lets Her Eyes Do The Talking

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 12, 2024 09:24 IST
What makes Kriti happy... Madhuri's New York dreams... Vaani is ready for...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor looks stunning as ever.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Take a peek into Kareena's study room.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

'I'm the happiest in the sun,' says Kriti Sanon.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

Madhuri Dixit's 'Lavender love and lilac dreams' from New York.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur posts a note to herself in Scotland.

Dear me,
Love yourself a little bit more than yesterday.
Make yourself a priority.
Chase your goals.
Be grateful for the things you have.
Be proud of yourself. You are a sparkling star, you are your own rainbow.
Celebrate yourself as always (in a lavender field)'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

'All the love is making Haseena gush,' reveals Taapsee Pannu.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor gets ready to promote Khel Khel Mein.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

'15 shades of SHADE ! ;) and only one sun,' complains Kajol.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

'Paint me like one of your French girls,' requests Fatima Sana Shaikh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon basks in the sun in Milan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Up close with Sonal Chauhan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria with bunnies in Bengaluru.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
What Was Malaika Doing In Paris?

What Was Malaika Doing In Paris?

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao In Supreme Court

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao In Supreme Court

