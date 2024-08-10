News
Rediff.com  » Movies » What Was Malaika Doing In Paris?

What Was Malaika Doing In Paris?

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 10, 2024 10:59 IST
Rashmika gets gorgeous... Mini attends a wedding... Huma is a witch...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora was seen watching Neeraj Chopra at the Olympics.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna makes gorgeous pictures as she writes about her life experiences: 'When you finally find yourself, love yourself and feel comfortable in your own skin.. everything changes!! But it takes a lot to get here.. most importantly it's your upbringing and the influence of people around you matters most is what I've realised.. Some things you learn in life when you see the beautiful changes!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mini Mathur/Instagram

Mini Mathur attends a wedding in Chicago, writes, 'Wearing my desi girl guts at my niece's wedding in Chicago.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

Namrata Shirodkar wishes husband Mahesh Babu on his 49th birthday: 'Another year, another reason to celebrate the amazing man you are. Life with you is a blockbuster that just keeps getting better. Happy birthday my superstar, my partner, and my love. Here's to many more @urstrulymahesh.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur quotes Pam Stewart in Scotland, 'If I were a flower … I would be a sunflower. To always follow the sun, turn my back to darkness, stand proud, tall, and straight even with my head full of seeds.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Meet Adah Sharma's friend.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi is 'forever a witch.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza is 'celebrating @gargirawat's book #TigerSeason on a very rainy day'.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
