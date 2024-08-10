'Dark, Edgier...Stakes Are High'

IMAGE: Taapsee Pannu in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

Taapsee Pannu feels her reprisal of Rani in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is darker and more intense.

"The most difficult aspect was to fulfill expectations of the audience," she says.

"Apart from that, performance-wise, it was not that challenging, as after doing the first part, I knew what the audience liked about the character and what not. So this time I got a chance for correction," says Taapsee.

"I approached Part Two with more confidence than I did with Part One. I hope the audience feels the same way. This time the character is darker, and edgier and the stakes are high."

Vikrant Massey, who played her husband Rishu in Haseen Dillruba, spoke about reprising his role and what the audience can expect from his character this time.

"The audience can expect me to handle, ek haath hai mera," he laughed and added, "I won't open up much about my character as I want the audience to experience it. But as Taapsee said, it is edgier, crazier, darker and more entertaining."

IMAGE: Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill are also part of the film.

On why he decided to do the film, Sunny replied jokingly, "Rani ka aashiq banne ko mil raha tha," adding, "You just watch the film and you will know why I did it. I never imagined and thought about such a character."

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill promoted their film in Delhi and spoke about their experience of visiting the capital.

Taapsee recalled shopping in GK M block while Jimmy recalled enjoying the street food in Delhi and said: "I love chole bhature."

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, a sequel to Haseen Dilruba, streams on Netflix.